When Survival Mode Becomes a Way of Life
April 23, 2026
There are seasons when people do what they need to do to get through.They adjust.They stretch.They figure things out as they go.And for a while, that works.But what often...
“What Should We Do?”
April 23, 2026
Yes, that’s the question that many are asking after President Trump posted a picture of himself on Sunday night, Apr. 12, dressed like Jesus: in a white robe and red...
Boozman Fights to Stabilize Ag Labor Costs
April 23, 2026
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) joined Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) in introducing legislation to stabilize...
Stuttgart Varsity Ricebirds Lose Tough Games Against Lonoke Varsity...
April 23, 2026
Stuttgart Varsity Ricebirds couldn't keep up with Lonoke Varsity Jackrabbits and fell 18-1 on Tuesday.Avery Hampton pitched four and two-thirds innings in relief for...
Kaden Pippinger’s Big Day Propels DeWitt Varsity Dragons Past Star...
April 23, 2026
Kaden Pippinger drove in five runs on four hits to lead DeWitt Varsity Dragons past Star City Varsity Bulldogs 18-8 on Monday at TBD. Pippinger doubled in the seventh...
Stuttgart Police Reports
April 23, 2026
On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, I, Sgt. Jennifer Crossett 211, was dispatched to the Stuttgart Police Department lobby for a report. Upon my arrival, I spoke with a 46-year...
When Strength Meets Surrender: A Night That Brought the Gospel to Life
April 23, 2026
There are moments when a message is not just spoken it is demonstrated. Those in attendance at the Wild Horse Ministries event experienced exactly...
When Survival Mode Becomes a Way of Life
April 23, 2026
There are seasons when people do what they need to do to get through.They adjust.They stretch.They figure things out as they go.And for a while, that works.But what often...
Stuttgart Announces Girls and Boys State
April 23, 2026
Photo courtesy of Leslie BednarThe SHS and the American Legion Post have submitted their students chosen for Girls and Boys State this year.Girls:...
Ricebird Baseball
April 23, 2026
Game 1. Stuttgart 3 Lonoke 9Stuttgart Ricebirds had trouble keeping up with Lonoke Varsity Jackrabbits in a 9-3 loss on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.Peyton Wallace earned the...
Stuttgart Varsity Ricebirds Lose Tough Games Against Lonoke Varsity...
April 23, 2026
Stuttgart Varsity Ricebirds couldn't keep up with Lonoke Varsity Jackrabbits and fell 18-1 on Tuesday.Avery Hampton pitched four and two-thirds innings in relief for...
Deere settles right-to-repair suit, but Federal Trade Commission...
April 23, 2026
Fast Facts John Deere’s proposed $99 million right-to-repair settlement awaits judge’s approvalNo date set for Federal Trade Commission case hearing against John...
Boozman Fights to Stabilize Ag Labor Costs
April 23, 2026
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) joined Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) in introducing legislation to stabilize...
All About Arkansas Visits Stuttgart
April 23, 2026
Timothy, Lindsey and crew. Arkansas Influencers, YouTube Creators & Travel Writers. 🌎 Traveling AR promoting places & businesses. This is...
Coffee with Curator
April 21, 2026
A museum guest recently walked in and asked, “What is the Grand Prairie?” This week’s Curator topic will answer that question plus much more.The Arkansas Grand Prairie has...