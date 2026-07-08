Tracing Arkansas Threads Through America 250
Arkansans and Americans from coast to coast have excitedly celebrated Independence Day and the added significance it carries this year. We have so much to take pride in as the greatest country on earth marks two and a half centuries in existence.
Amid all the fanfare and festivities, it is worth reflecting on the distinct role our state has played in the American story.
From the earliest days of European exploration and settlement, our land was central to the nation’s expansion. Early in the republic, the land survey baseline was established near Brinkley in 1815 to map out the territory gained under the landmark Louisiana Purchase. Afterward, it continued to transform from a frontier outpost to become the 25th state in 1836 with ongoing contributions to U.S. history and culture that have helped mold our national identity.
There is no shortage of examples that demonstrate this fact. They range from courageous civil rights leaders and talented artists to esteemed scholars and public figures. Our geography and landscape have also featured prominently, from the majestic Buffalo River to the thermal waters of Hot Springs and scenic Petit Jean Mountain.
In Washington, D.C., the halls of Congress showcase two remarkable Arkansans whose stories mirror America’s experience with struggle, reinvention and triumph. The National Statuary Hall Collection features monuments to Johnny Cash, whose music connected with multiple generations for its representation of American life, and Little Rock Nine mentor Daisy Bates.
Cash was not the only Arkansas native to leave his mark on American pop culture; in fact, he often described how fellow Arkansan Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who laid the foundation of rock and roll, inspired him. Tharpe’s influence extended to many other legendary acts including Elvis and Little Richard. Meanwhile, Bates’ statue personifies her palpable spirit and confident leadership as she strides forward, advancing both Arkansas and the cause of civil rights.
Beyond the nation’s capital, many others have illustrated our exceptional leadership. Carlisle native Footsie Britt excelled in athletics and served our nation honorably in World War II, earning the Medal of Honor along with every top award the Army could bestow.
Our state has also produced outstanding medical and scientific minds such as Dr. Samuel Kountz, a pioneering kidney transplantation doctor, in addition to NASA testing engineer Ed Jeter who contributed to the Apollo 11 lunar mission, Hubble Telescope project researcher Dr. Jennifer Wiseman, and trailblazers like Dorothy McFadden Hoover and Raye Montague — Arkansas’s very own hidden figures.
Literary icon Maya Angelou spent her childhood in Stamps. Charles Portis penned the seminal novel “True Grit,” and its Wild West setting near Fort Smith was also the backdrop that cultivated prolific U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves and, later, founder of the modern elite Army Rangers, Brigadier General William O. Darby.
I am grateful for how Gov. Sanders and her administration have worked to highlight other important milestones and personalities. The 250 Commission has deployed new historical markers to honor other Arkansas titans like Sam Walton and Hattie Caraway – the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate – as well as unique Natural State sites including Crater of Diamonds and Bauxite. And the participation in the Great American State Fair on the National Mall is showing people from all across the country what makes our state great.
As we all join to celebrate 250 years of the United States, we are proud to reflect on Arkansas’s people, places and events that have helped shape it. There can be no doubt that we are a vital part of America’s heritage, as well as its exceptionalism, which will continue in the years ahead.
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