AgHeritage Farm Credit Services announces results of Director election
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services has announced the results of its 2026 Board of Director and Nominating Committee elections.
Charles “Jeff” Reeves (Central Region) of McCrory was elected to his first 4-year term. Reeves farms rice and soybeans on 2,167 acres owned and 90 acres rented. He is a former AgHeritage Nominating Committee Alternate and a former board member of Arkansas Certified Crop Consultants. He is also a former board member of the McCrory School District Board of Education, having served 15 years as Board President. Reeves holds a Bachelor of Science in Plant Science from Arkansas State University.
Derek Haigwood (Northern Region) of Newport was re-elected to his second 4-year term. Haigwood farms corn, cotton, rice and soybeans on 3,500 acres rented. In addition to serving on the AgHeritage Board of Directors as the current Chairman of the AgHeritage Risk Committee, and a member of the Audit Committee and Executive Committee, he also serves on the Jackson County Farm Bureau Board. He is a former member of the U.S. Soybean Board and U.S. Soybean Export Council. Additionally, he represents AgHeritage on the AgriBank Nominating Committee. Haigwood holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Business from Arkansas State University.
AgHeritage stockholders elected to serve for one year on the Nominating Committee are as follows:
Batesville Office – Will Cox was elected as the Nominating Committee Member and Colton Asberry was elected as the Alternate,
Brinkley Office – Doug Medford was elected as the Nominating Committee Member and Daniel Gaddy was elected as the Alternate,
Lonoke Office – Brandon Parker was elected as the Nominating Committee Member and Matthew Mask was elected as the Alternate,
McGehee Office – Clay Poole was elected as the Nominating Committee Member and Kyle Harriman was elected as the Alternate,
Newport Office – Tommy Young was elected as the Nominating Committee Member and Rick Bagwell was elected as the Alternate,
Pocahontas Office – Jason Bullard was elected as the Nominating Committee Member and Matt Hibbard was elected as the Alternate,
Pine Bluff Office – Brady Harmon was elected as the Nominating Committee Member and Robert Richardson was elected as the Alternate,
Searcy Office – John Hamilton was elected as the Nominating Committee Member and Jacob Feather was elected as the Alternate,
Stuttgart Office – Curtis Fox was elected as the Nominating Committee Member and Colin Holzhauer was elected as the Alternate.
For more information about AgHeritage Farm Credit Services and its governance, please visit agheritagefcs.com.
AgHeritage Farm Credit Services is a customer-owned rural and agricultural lender with owned and managed assets of approximately $3.08 billion as of December 31, 2025. The company provides credit and related services to approximately 7,000 farmers, ranchers, rural residents, and the agribusiness industry in 24 Arkansas counties, with branch offices located in Batesville, Brinkley, Lonoke, McGehee, Newport, Pine Bluff, Pocahontas, Searcy and Stuttgart.
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