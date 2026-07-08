ALC Committee Approves EFA Rules That Put Arkansas Students First
LITTLE ROCK – Today, the Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC) Administrative Rules Subcommittee approved updated Education Freedom Account (EFA) rules that strengthen accountability, protect taxpayer dollars and ensure the program remains focused on its most important purpose: helping Arkansas children receive a quality education.
The Education Freedom Account program was created to expand opportunity for students and empower parents to choose the educational setting that best meets their children's needs. As the program grows, strong safeguards are essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring resources are directed toward student learning.
"Every Arkansas family matters, and every child deserves the opportunity to succeed," said Emmy Henley, managing director of education nonprofit The Reform Alliance. "These rules help ensure that the EFA program remains focused on students, protects taxpayers and preserves educational freedom for the families who rely on it. The purpose of the EFA program is to educate children. These rules help keep that mission at the center of every decision. At the end of the day, the most important priority is making sure Arkansas children are receiving a quality education and have every opportunity to reach their full potential."
The approved rules establish clear expectations for participating families, vendors and providers while reinforcing the integrity of the program. By ensuring funds are used for legitimate educational purposes, the rules help safeguard a valuable investment in Arkansas students and strengthen confidence in a program that is transforming educational opportunities across the state.
Educational freedom and accountability are not competing values. In fact, they work together. Families deserve flexibility and choice, but taxpayers also deserve assurance that public funds are being used responsibly and in ways that directly benefit students.
"Programs like EFA succeed when the public has confidence that they are serving students well," said Henley. "Today's vote demonstrates Arkansas's commitment to both educational opportunity and responsible stewardship. These rules help ensure the program remains strong, sustainable and focused on what matters most—student success."
We thank the members of the ALC committee and the Arkansas Department of Education for their leadership and commitment to strengthening educational opportunities for Arkansas children. We look forward to continuing to work alongside families, educators and policymakers to ensure every student has access to the tools, resources and opportunities needed to thrive.
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