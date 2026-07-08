Independence Day
Her soil may be bruised, but resilience is all she knows—
Her flag flew high throughout the revolutionary fight—
Her pole embedded in the stressed soil.
Her flag was carried throughout night, by fearless soldiers who believed freedom was a right—
Her soil never forgets what happened,
And neither do her inhabitants.
She is a country built on unity and pride—
With a flag we all recognize,
She eases the tears of other nations, traveling over oceans to aid your fight.
If you ever need her—she's always there for you—
With her gorgeous red, white, and blue.
She's endured so much—and we'll never forget what she's done for us.
She is nicknamed the land of the free, and home of the brave—
Because she is the United States.
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