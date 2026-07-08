History of Arkansas County—An America250 Celebration
The Museum of the Grand Prairie, in partnership with Arkansas County Judge Eddie Best, presented a program highlighting the rich history of Arkansas County on Friday, July 3, at 9:00 a.m. in the Arkansas County Courthouse in DeWitt. Members of the Arkansas County Historical Society and the Museum of the Grand Prairie were in attendance for the event.
The program opened with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by two musical selections before Judge Best began his historical presentation.
Judge Best traced the history of Arkansas County from its earliest recorded inhabitants, referencing the De Soto expedition records of 1541–1542 and the establishment of the French Colony in 1731. He also discussed the broader historical context of the American Revolution, noting the surrender of General Charles Cornwallis to General George Washington in 1781, an event that helped secure American independence.
The presentation included information about Menard Mound, located south of Arkansas Post, one of the state's most significant archaeological sites. Rising approximately 40 feet in height, the mound serves as an important reminder of the region's history.
Judge Best explained that Arkansas County is one of the five original counties established following the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. He noted that when the Arkansas Territory was created in 1819, Arkansas Post served as the territorial capital before the capital was relocated to Little Rock in 1820. Arkansas was admitted to the Union on June 15, 1836, becoming the nation's 25th state.
The presentation also highlighted several historic landmarks associated with the county. Judge Best discussed the Lady Justice statue that once stood prominently at the Arkansas County Courthouse in DeWitt before being relocated to Arkansas Post, where it remained from approximately 1930 to 1960. The statue symbolized the importance of civic participation and the judicial system. Today, a smaller version of Lady Justice is displayed inside the courthouse.
Judge Best also reflected on changes in the county's population over the decades, noting that DeWitt's population reached approximately 4,500 residents during the 1950s before experiencing a gradual decline beginning in the 1980s.
Historical photographs and exhibits accompanied the presentation, including images of the St. Charles Monument, commemorating Civil War activity along the White River, where Confederate forces attempted to prevent Union troops from advancing northward.
Additional topics included the Battle of Arkansas Post, the widely known Helen Spence Trial, Gillett's long-standing tradition as the home of the annual Coon Supper, DeWitt's role as the county seat, the naming of DeWitt after DeWitt Clinton, the builder of the Erie Canal, and Stuttgart's national reputation as the Rice and Duck Capital of the World.
Judge Best concluded his presentation by emphasizing the importance of unity, mutual respect, and civic responsibility. He noted that while differences of opinion have often challenged the nation throughout its history, they have also contributed to its growth and resilience. He encouraged those in attendance to respect one another and to continue working together for the betterment of their communities.
The program provided attendees with an informative look at Arkansas County's rich heritage while reinforcing the importance of preserving and sharing its history for future generations.
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