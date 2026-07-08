Reading of the Declaration of Independence
Maria Jackson, Museum Director and visitors with Dyan Bohnert (holding sign)
Maria Jackson and Dyan Bohnert present a Reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th at the Arkansas Post Museum State Park. There was a small group of attentive visitors.
A mix of Arkansans and out of state visitors. All enjoyed the program, passport books and free commemorative 250th memorabilia provided for the visitors.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!