HALLIE SHOFFNER RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER INDIVIDUAL APPEARING TO HAVE A WEAPON SHOWED UP AT HER FAMILY’S HOME
“This weekend, an individual with what appeared to be a weapon came to our home seeking a member of our campaign team. My husband turned the individual away who then left without further incident. We are grateful that my family is safe and appreciate the swift response of the Little Rock Police Department as they continue investigating what occurred.
Public service comes with scrutiny, tough questions, and passionate disagreement. I welcome that. I chose to run for the United States Senate because I believe Arkansas deserves leaders who are willing to listen, engage, and have difficult conversations when you are asking someone to entrust you with their vote.
But there is a line that should never be crossed.
Campaign events, town halls, community meetings, phone calls, and emails are the appropriate places to share concerns or disagreements, not showing up unannounced at someone’s home. Public officials, candidates, and their families should all be able to feel safe where they live.
As a wife and mother, this is deeply disturbing and personal. My husband and our son did not choose to run for office. They deserve the same sense of safety and peace in our home that every Arkansas family deserves in theirs.
Political violence and intimidation have no place in our democracy. We can disagree passionately without inflicting fear and menace into our neighborhoods or our homes.
I remain committed to traveling our state, listening to Arkansans, and having honest conversations about the challenges we face. This incident will not deter me from doing the work the people of Arkansas deserve.”
I ask everyone, regardless of party or viewpoint, to reject intimidation and reaffirm that respect, decency, and the safety of our families are values we all share as Arkansans. That is the kind of state, and the kind of country, we should continue building together.”
- Statement from Hallie Shoffner, mother, wife, 6th generation Arkansas Farmer and candidate for U.S. Senate
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!