New Rotary Park Named for David and Jimmie Jo Leech
It was very hot on Monday as the Rotary Club surprised David Leech with the name of the new pocket park downtown. It was a very well kept secret. In fact, when the preliminary work was first done, David thought the gas company or the city had torn up the flower beds and messed up the park. He was so angry about it, that I am sure those in the know tried hard to laugh about it. The old adage, “It’s better to ask forgiveness than permission” comes to mind.
For those who don’t know, David Leech (and Jimmie Jo) are integral members of our community. If you want something done in Stuttgart, Leech is the first man to talk to.
Naming the park after the Leech’s is a way to show the appreciation they deserve. They do so many things for the community and Rotary found a way to honor that.
Rotary President Garrett Wilbourn said it best, “David leech and his wife Jimmie Jo are examples of what it means to be Rotarians. Our motto “service above self” could have no better explanation than watching David and his family in the community.
When I called the “secret vote” it passed unanimously, we all as a board have the same mindset, why do you have to wait till somebody passes away to give them a park? I wanna enjoy it with them now while they’re here!
We pulled what was considered impossible. We got the sign put up, the sprinklers fixed, the brick work done, the flowerbeds repaired, the mulch installed all in two days while David was out of town for vacation and I couldn’t be more happy with the results as the president of Rotary.
What a tremendous way to end my term as president.”
To say Leech was a little surprised is an understatement. He told the Rotarians there, “Ya’ll are a sneaky bunch!”.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!