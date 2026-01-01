    Welcome to our web site

    Our mission is to strengthen communities by providing local news and editorial, and we hope you enjoy our online content. Some of the features of our website are:

    • For subscribers only: the ability to read up-to-date articles about the county and surrounding communities
    • For subscribers only: an extensive gallery of pictures from local events
    • For subscribers only: an archived section of printed newspapers

    Print (including online access) Subscription Rates

    Subscriptions to the web site are included at no additional charge to our print subscribers.

    $30.00 for residents of Arkansas County,
    $52.00 for everyone else


    Online Only Subscription Rates

    $25.00 per year


    We do not offer refunds for subscriptions. Please refer to our subscription policy at https://www.era-enterprise.com/pages/view/subscription-policy.

    E-Mail:


    Contact:

    The Dewitt Era-Enterprise
    Mailing Address:
    PO Box 678
    DeWitt, AR 72042

    Physical Address:
    2012 S. Main
    Stuttgart, AR 72160

    870-800-NEWS (6397)

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    Text "START" to 870-451-5596 to receive Breaking News from The Dewitt Era-Enterprise via text on your mobile device.
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