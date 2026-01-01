Welcome to our web site
Our mission is to strengthen communities by providing local news and editorial, and we hope you enjoy our online content. Some of the features of our website are:
- For subscribers only: the ability to read up-to-date articles about the county and surrounding communities
- For subscribers only: an extensive gallery of pictures from local events
- For subscribers only: an archived section of printed newspapers
Print (including online access) Subscription Rates
Subscriptions to the web site are included at no additional charge to our print subscribers.
$30.00 for residents of Arkansas County,
$52.00 for everyone else
Online Only Subscription Rates$25.00 per year
We do not offer refunds for subscriptions. Please refer to our subscription policy at https://www.era-enterprise.com/pages/view/subscription-policy.
E-Mail:
|Publisher
|publisher@dewitt-ee.com
|Website Support
|support@communityjournalismproject.com
Contact:The Dewitt Era-Enterprise
Mailing Address:
PO Box 678
DeWitt, AR 72042
Physical Address:
2012 S. Main
Stuttgart, AR 72160
870-800-NEWS (6397)
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