Welcome to our web site

Our mission is to strengthen communities by providing local news and editorial, and we hope you enjoy our online content. Some of the features of our website are:

For subscribers only: the ability to read up-to-date articles about the county and surrounding communities

For subscribers only: an extensive gallery of pictures from local events

For subscribers only: an archived section of printed newspapers

Print (including online access) Subscription Rates

Subscriptions to the web site are included at no additional charge to our print subscribers.

$30.00 for residents of Arkansas County,

$52.00 for everyone else

Online Only Subscription Rates

$25.00 per year

We do not offer refunds for subscriptions. Please refer to our subscription policy at https://www.era-enterprise.com/pages/view/subscription-policy.

E-Mail:

Contact:

Get Breaking News As It Happens

Mailing Address:PO Box 678DeWitt, AR 72042Physical Address:2012 S. MainStuttgart, AR 72160870-800-NEWS (6397)