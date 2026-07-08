Pastor Troy’s column
"He that is good for making excuses is seldom good for anything else." — Benjamin Franklin
1 Corinthians 1:27 Instead, God has chosen what is foolish in the world to shame the wise, and God has chosen what is weak in the world to shame the strong.
What is it about excuses that we become so good at ? When God is calling us to teach a Sunday School class, why do we think that we’re not smart enough. We’re too young to go on a mission trip or too old to participate in Vacation Bible School. We don’t have enough time to read our Bibles or we’re too busy to pray.
The Bible is filled with people who liked to give excuses when God came calling.
Noah liked his wine. Abraham was too old for kids. Isaac dreamed too big. Jacob told lies. Leah thought she was ugly. Joseph was abused. Moses had a stuttering problem. Gideon was too afraid and Samson had long hair and a womanizer.
Rahab was a prostitute. Jeremiah and Timothy were too young. David had an affair and was a murderer. Elijah was suicidal. Isaiah preached naked and Jonah ran away from God.
Naomi was a widow. Job went bankrupt. John the Baptist ate bugs. Moses stuttered. Peter had a temper. Paul was a fanatic and Timothy had ulcers.
Mirian gossiped too much.
Martha worried too much.
Zaccheus was too small.
Thomas doubted too much.
Elisha was too vain about his hair.
When you see yourself as worthless, God sees you as better than the angels
When you think you’re broke, God sees in you the widow’s mite.
When you think your ugly, God sees in you His image
When you think you can’t carry on, God picks you up and gives you strength
When you’re sad, God sees the child of the most high god.
You are mightier than the angels.
You are richer than the most power king.
You are more beautiful than the best painting.
You are just as loved as the other 99.
The next time you feel like God can't use you and feel like using an excuse, just remember, God doesn’t call the qualified, He qualifies the called!
Will you pray with me?
Our Gracious God. We are too ready to make excuses to follow you and the calling you have in our lives. Give us this day the strength to live past our excuses and into the lives you have planned for us. In Jesus’ precious name we pray. Amen.
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