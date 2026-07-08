Girls and Boys State Students Thank Rotary
Several of the students who were able to participate in Girls and State came to the recent Rotary weekend to thank the club for helping finance their attendance. Julie Landrum, who helps coordinate the participation of SHS students through the American Legion Auxiliary at Daniel Harder Post 48 in Stuttgart, spoke to the club about the importance of the program. Landrum said 12 girls and 10 boys participated.
Those present from Boys State were Nolan Millard, Ethan Boyd, Finley Carter, Eli Hillman, Nathaniel Huitt, Jesus Rodriguez Sanchez and Ladrian Smith. Others who attended, but were not present at Rotary were Beau Barnes, Parker Ellis and Luke Whittenburg.
Girls State students were Jessie Ables, Bella Jessup, Ali Ayers, Stormy Conway, Eva Ayers and Bethany Woodell. Not present were Hali Watkins, Lily Griffin, Hadlee Currie, Willow Rabeneck, Kylie White and Addison Zella.
David Leech reported on the Rotary Railroad Park at 2nd and Main St. The Astro-turf donated to the park by the Stuttgart School District was installed last week. He did say they had some issues with people climbing on the caboose and asked that people do not climb on the caboose or enter it. The mural painter has been working on the mural.
Leech announced the top sales for the recent Rotary Donald Oliver BBQ were: 1) Wendell Stratton, 2) David Leech, 3) Karolyn Jackson, 4) Garrett Wilbourn and Jane Ferguson tied, 5) Lynn Keller, Lori Ann Brown and Chase Smith tied.
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