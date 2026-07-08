When Community Becomes Family
While many families spent the Fourth of July gathered around backyard grills, traveling to reunions, or enjoying well-earned vacations, one local business chose to make sure no one at Forest Manor Assisted Living was forgotten.
Located at 1103 S. Main Street in Stuttgart, Cheetah Pink Boutique is locally owned by Glenda Jackson- Rodriguez and is known throughout the community for its affordable women’s accessories, including jewelry, handbags, hats and customized screen printing.
This Independence Day, however, Glenda and her husband, Gabriel, demonstrated that the heart of their business extends far beyond retail.
They prepared a delicious barbecue meal complete with holiday favorites, carefully packed each plate, added festive red, white, and blue cupcakes and fresh watermelon, and personally delivered the meals to the residents of Forest Manor Assisted Living, owned by Stacey Nutt.
The weather certainly wasn’t ideal. Rain fell as they loaded and transported the meals, but it never dampened their determination to brighten someone else’s day. Their focus wasn’t on convenience—it was on compassion.
When asked what motivated them to prepare and deliver a Fourth of July meal for the residents, Glenda’s answer was simple yet profound.
“It’s just the two of us,” she said. “We thought, why not share what we have with others?”
Those few words capture the true spirit of generosity. Giving is not measured by how much we have, but by our willingness to share what we do have. While many people believe they must wait until they have more time, more money, or more resources to make a difference, Glenda and Gabriel demonstrated that compassion begins with a willing heart.
Holidays can be joyful occasions, but they can also be difficult for many older adults. While children, grandchildren, and friends gather around crowded tables, there are seniors who quietly spend special days without visitors. Some have families who live far away. Others have outlived loved ones or simply find themselves spending the holiday in a much quieter way than they once imagined.
That is why simple acts of kindness matter so much.
A warm meal nourishes the body, but being remembered nourishes the heart. It reminds someone they are valued, appreciated, and still an important part of the community.
Cheetah Pink Boutique demonstrated that a local business can do far more than serve customers. It can become a source of hope, generosity, and encouragement. Businesses that invest in their communities create a legacy that reaches well beyond their storefronts.
Their example also serves as a reminder to each of us.
Perhaps we cannot prepare dozens of meals, but we can make a phone call. We can visit a neighbor. We can deliver flowers, bake cookies, write a handwritten note, or simply spend an hour listening to someone who may feel alone. Every act of kindness has the potential to change someone’s day—and sometimes even their outlook on life.
Our assisted living communities are filled with individuals who helped build the communities we enjoy today. They have been teachers, farmers, military veterans, business owners, factory workers, nurses, homemakers, and community leaders. They invested their lives in raising families, serving others, and helping shape future generations. They deserve to know they are remembered not only during the holidays, but throughout the year.
Their barbecue, complete with holiday favorites, fresh watermelon, and festive red, white, and blue cupcakes, became much more than a meal. It became a reminder to every resident that they were remembered, valued, and loved on a day when many families were celebrating together.
A heartfelt thank you goes to Glenda Jackson and Gabriel of Cheetah Pink Boutique for leading by example, and to Stacey Nutt and the dedicated staff at Forest Manor Assisted Living for the daily care, dignity, and compassion they provide to every resident.
As we celebrate our nation’s freedom, may we also celebrate the freedom to love our neighbors through service. The greatest expressions of patriotism are often found not only in fireworks and parades, but in quiet acts of generosity that remind every person they matter.
Perhaps that is the greatest lesson from this Independence Day. We don’t have to do something extravagant to change someone’s day. Sometimes all it takes is looking at what God has already placed in our hands and asking, “Who can I share this with?”
May this Independence Day inspire all of us to look beyond our own tables and ask one simple question:
Who can I bless next?
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