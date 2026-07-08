S&R Desserts—The Making of a Dream
Every successful business has a story, and S & R Desserts' story began with an idea and determination to bring something unique to the community.
S & R Desserts, family operated, started out with a name on March 18, 2025, S for Stephanie and R for Rosa. Stephanie Chavez, one of the owners, decided to sell desserts during Spring Break. After attending the University of Central Arkansas in Conway her freshman year, she and her cousin Rosa Celis began selling their delicious food from their homes. In August of 2025, Rosa and Stephanie made the decision to let the community enjoy their specialties and bought the old DHS building on the square in November.
Stephanie’s father, Alejandro Chavez, and Rosa’s husband, Tony Trujillo, were major helpers during the remodeling of the building. The grand opening was held on May 15 of this year, and both ladies are so grateful to God and the community for the unwavering support. They are also thankful for their workers Lety Gaspar, Carolina Celis, and Alejandra Trujillo who make their jobs much easier. Stephanie is also thankful for her mother Sara Chavez who was there from the start. Rosa is greatly indebted to her parents Jose Celis for always being there and to her mother Martha Mondragon who is in heaven. Te queremos dar las gracias por siempre apoyarme y mas en esta nueva etapa de mi y siempre darnos esas palabras de motivacion. Gracias a ti y a mi papa, soy quien soy hoy endia.
S & R Desserts is not only a place for sweets, but also a place to buy other homemade foods, snacks, Mexican products, and breakfast. Everything is authentically homemade even down to the corn and flour tortillas. They also have Daily Specials such as tamales, street tacos, tortas, and quesadillas. Their ice cream and popsicles are top notch for all fans and include mangonada which is mango ice cream, mango chunks, chamoy, and Tajin. They also serve fruit cups with chamoy, Tajin, watermelon, pineapple, cucumber, mango, and jicama.
S & R is open everyday this summer Monday- Saturday 7:00 AM- 8:00 PM and on Sunday
3:30 PM- 8:00 PM. If you haven’t been by yet, it is definitely worth your time.
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