Check your voter registration
Before you go to the courthouse to vote, take a minute to make sure your voter registration is up to date. Go to www.voterview.ar.nova.org This will help make the process go smoother. Arkansas County Clerk Melissa Wood said there have been a lot of voters whose registration is not updated, and it tends to slow down the process. Please visit the website linked below to check yours.
voterview.ar.nova.org
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