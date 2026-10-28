Holden Hildebrand Gets Buck
Holden Hildebrand with his buck he shot while hunting with his Dad, Chance.
Backwoods Game Processing recently posted Holden Hildebrand's first buck this year with the following, and it is one of those “good new” stories we like to share:
There’s something special about watching a young hunter grow into the huntsman he’s becoming. I’ve had the privilege of watching Holden get into hunting, learn the ropes, put in the time, and grow his love for the outdoors. Now he’s finally got that wall-hanger buck he’s been waiting for!
Holden, it’s been a joy watching you grow as a hunter, and this buck is one you can be proud of! The patience, the time spent in the woods, and the excitement of chasing that next big one are all part of what makes hunting so special. And now you’ve got a trophy that’ll have a permanent spot on the wall and a story you’ll be telling for years!
BUT LET’S NOT FORGET… Some of our best hunting memories don’t exactly happen in a deer stand! There was that time we were fixing to harvest one from the bathroom window in our UNDERWEAR! Who needs camouflage, a tree stand, or an expensive hunting blind when you’ve got a bathroom window and no shame?! That’s one hunting story that’ll NEVER get old!
All jokes aside, Holden, watching you go from a young guy getting into hunting to becoming a true huntsman has been something special. The buck is a trophy, but the memories made along the way are worth even more.
Congratulations, Holden! You’ve earned this one! May this be the first of many wall hangers, may your stories keep getting better, and may you always remember that sometimes the best hunting adventures happen when you least expect them… even in your underwear!
From bathroom-window hunter to wall-hanger buck holder — now THAT’S character development!
As Holden’s grandmother/YeahYeah, I appreciate the kind words Backwood’s posted.
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