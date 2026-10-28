Mayoral Candidate Q and A with Teddy Holt
1. What distinct professional experiences, personal values, and long-term vision set you apart as the best choice to serve as our next Mayor?
Stuttgart is my home, and I have spent many years serving this community in different capacities. For the past 14 years, I have served on the Stuttgart City Council. I am also a business owner, a Rotarian, a church elder, and an active participant in community organizations and initiatives.
My service extends beyond City Hall. I founded a Community Prayer Rally, serve as Chairman of the MLK Committee, Co-Chair of the Dr. J.B. Bryant Park Initiative, and Co-Chair of the Annual Easter Egg Hunt. I am also actively involved in tutoring our youth through the afterschool program at ARCO Enrichment Center.
These experiences have given me opportunities to work with people of different ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. They have also reinforced my belief that leadership is about service, not simply holding a position.
I value honesty, accountability, fairness, and treating people with respect. I believe every neighborhood matters, every resident deserves to be heard, and our young people deserve opportunities to build successful futures right here in Stuttgart.
My vision is a community with safe neighborhoods, dependable infrastructure, affordable housing, thriving businesses, and opportunities for families and future generations.
I want Stuttgart to be a place where people are proud to live, work, raise their families, and invest in the future.
My service extends beyond City Hall. I founded a Community Prayer Rally, serve as Chairman of the MLK Committee, Co-Chair of the Dr. J.B. Bryant Park Initiative, and Co-Chair of the Annual Easter Egg Hunt. I am also actively involved in tutoring our youth through the afterschool program at ARCO Enrichment Center.
These experiences have given me opportunities to work with people of different ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. They have also reinforced my belief that leadership is about service, not simply holding a position.
I value honesty, accountability, fairness, and treating people with respect. I believe every neighborhood matters, every resident deserves to be heard, and our young people deserve opportunities to build successful futures right here in Stuttgart.
My vision is a community with safe neighborhoods, dependable infrastructure, affordable housing, thriving businesses, and opportunities for families and future generations.
I want Stuttgart to be a place where people are proud to live, work, raise their families, and invest in the future.
2. What specific leadership experience and background do you have that is suited to managing the day-to-day operations of the City of Stuttgart government?
My 14 years on the Stuttgart City Council have provided valuable experience in municipal government, including budgeting, infrastructure needs, public services, and the responsibilities of local government.
As a business owner, I understand the importance of making responsible financial decisions, planning ahead, and being accountable for results.
My leadership in community organizations has also required working with others, coordinating activities, resolving challenges, and bringing people together to accomplish shared goals.
I recognize that serving as mayor carries different responsibilities from serving on the City Council. The mayor must provide daily executive leadership, establish expectations, oversee operations, and ensure city departments are working effectively.
My approach would be to listen to department heads and employees, understand the challenges they face, establish clear expectations, and hold everyone, including myself, accountable.
I believe good leadership means being accessible, making informed decisions, and following through on commitments.
3. What core principles will guide your management of the annual city budget to ensure every dollar is used efficiently?
I believe the city's budget should reflect the needs of its citizens and be managed with honesty, transparency, and accountability.
As a business owner and City Council member, I understand the importance of balancing priorities, controlling expenses, and planning for future needs.
Essential services must come first. Public safety, streets, drainage, water and sewer systems, sanitation, and the maintenance of city facilities are responsibilities we cannot afford to neglect.
I would work with the City Council and department heads to develop realistic budgets, monitor spending, and evaluate expenditures carefully.
I also believe in preventative maintenance. Taking care of problems while they are manageable can help prevent larger expenses later.
Before committing taxpayer dollars to major projects, we should understand the full cost, the funding available, and the long-term financial obligations.
My responsibility would be to make sure public funds are managed carefully and that residents can see how their money is being used.
4. What key qualities and leadership philosophy will you bring to managing city staff and appointing department heads?
As a business owner, I understand the importance of making responsible financial decisions, planning ahead, and being accountable for results.
My leadership in community organizations has also required working with others, coordinating activities, resolving challenges, and bringing people together to accomplish shared goals.
I recognize that serving as mayor carries different responsibilities from serving on the City Council. The mayor must provide daily executive leadership, establish expectations, oversee operations, and ensure city departments are working effectively.
My approach would be to listen to department heads and employees, understand the challenges they face, establish clear expectations, and hold everyone, including myself, accountable.
I believe good leadership means being accessible, making informed decisions, and following through on commitments.
3. What core principles will guide your management of the annual city budget to ensure every dollar is used efficiently?
I believe the city's budget should reflect the needs of its citizens and be managed with honesty, transparency, and accountability.
As a business owner and City Council member, I understand the importance of balancing priorities, controlling expenses, and planning for future needs.
Essential services must come first. Public safety, streets, drainage, water and sewer systems, sanitation, and the maintenance of city facilities are responsibilities we cannot afford to neglect.
I would work with the City Council and department heads to develop realistic budgets, monitor spending, and evaluate expenditures carefully.
I also believe in preventative maintenance. Taking care of problems while they are manageable can help prevent larger expenses later.
Before committing taxpayer dollars to major projects, we should understand the full cost, the funding available, and the long-term financial obligations.
My responsibility would be to make sure public funds are managed carefully and that residents can see how their money is being used.
4. What key qualities and leadership philosophy will you bring to managing city staff and appointing department heads?
I believe in treating people fairly, communicating clearly, and holding everyone to the same professional standards.
City employees are essential to the daily operation of Stuttgart. They deserve respect, proper training, clear expectations, and the resources necessary to do their jobs.
Department heads should be selected based on qualifications, experience, integrity, and their ability to lead effectively.
I would expect department leaders to communicate openly, manage resources responsibly, solve problems, and provide dependable services to residents.
I also believe in listening to employees. The people working in our departments every day often understand the challenges and may have practical ideas for improving operations.
My leadership approach would be firm but fair. I believe in recognizing good work, addressing problems promptly, and creating an environment where employees understand that their work matters.
At the end of the day, we are all working for the people of Stuttgart.
City employees are essential to the daily operation of Stuttgart. They deserve respect, proper training, clear expectations, and the resources necessary to do their jobs.
Department heads should be selected based on qualifications, experience, integrity, and their ability to lead effectively.
I would expect department leaders to communicate openly, manage resources responsibly, solve problems, and provide dependable services to residents.
I also believe in listening to employees. The people working in our departments every day often understand the challenges and may have practical ideas for improving operations.
My leadership approach would be firm but fair. I believe in recognizing good work, addressing problems promptly, and creating an environment where employees understand that their work matters.
At the end of the day, we are all working for the people of Stuttgart.
5. As Mayor, you will preside over the City Council. How do you plan to build a productive relationship with council members?
Having served on the Stuttgart City Council for 14 years, I understand the importance of cooperation and mutual respect between the mayor and council members.
Each council member represents citizens who deserve to have their concerns heard and considered.
As mayor, I would encourage open communication, provide information in a timely manner, and make sure council members have the opportunity to participate in meaningful discussions before major decisions are made.
We will not always agree on every issue. That is part of the democratic process. However, disagreements should never interfere with our responsibility to serve the public.
I believe we can have different opinions, discuss them respectfully, and continue working together.
My goal would be to maintain a professional relationship with the council built on communication, transparency, and a shared commitment to doing what is right for Stuttgart.
Each council member represents citizens who deserve to have their concerns heard and considered.
As mayor, I would encourage open communication, provide information in a timely manner, and make sure council members have the opportunity to participate in meaningful discussions before major decisions are made.
We will not always agree on every issue. That is part of the democratic process. However, disagreements should never interfere with our responsibility to serve the public.
I believe we can have different opinions, discuss them respectfully, and continue working together.
My goal would be to maintain a professional relationship with the council built on communication, transparency, and a shared commitment to doing what is right for Stuttgart.
6. While there has been a lot of infrastructure work done in the city over the last several years, there is still much to do. How do you plan to build on the work already done?
I recognize the infrastructure improvements that have been made in Stuttgart, and I believe we must continue that progress while addressing the needs that remain.
Our streets, drainage systems, water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalks, and public facilities are essential to the quality of life of our residents.
As a City Council member, I understand that infrastructure improvements require careful planning, prioritization, and financial responsibility.
I would support maintaining a comprehensive infrastructure improvement plan that identifies the most urgent needs and establishes realistic timelines for addressing them.
Public safety, the condition of existing infrastructure, available funding, and long-term benefits should guide our decisions.
I would also place emphasis on preventative maintenance and regular evaluation of city facilities and systems.
Residents deserve to know what improvements are planned, why certain projects receive priority, and what progress is being made.
We must continue building on the work already completed while making sure that every neighborhood receives appropriate consideration.
Our streets, drainage systems, water and sewer infrastructure, sidewalks, and public facilities are essential to the quality of life of our residents.
As a City Council member, I understand that infrastructure improvements require careful planning, prioritization, and financial responsibility.
I would support maintaining a comprehensive infrastructure improvement plan that identifies the most urgent needs and establishes realistic timelines for addressing them.
Public safety, the condition of existing infrastructure, available funding, and long-term benefits should guide our decisions.
I would also place emphasis on preventative maintenance and regular evaluation of city facilities and systems.
Residents deserve to know what improvements are planned, why certain projects receive priority, and what progress is being made.
We must continue building on the work already completed while making sure that every neighborhood receives appropriate consideration.
7. Given the financial pressures facing rural governments, what are your thoughts on pursuing and using state and federal grants to fund essential projects without increasing the burden on local taxpayers?
I believe state and federal grants are important resources that Stuttgart should actively pursue.
Rural communities often face financial challenges that make it difficult to complete major projects using local tax revenue alone.
Grant funding can help support infrastructure, public safety, housing, parks, economic development, and other essential community needs.
However, obtaining grant funding requires preparation, planning, accurate records, and an understanding of the requirements involved.
I would support a coordinated approach to identifying funding opportunities, preparing applications, and making sure the city is ready to meet grant requirements.
I would also encourage partnerships with state and federal agencies, regional organizations, and other entities that can help bring resources into our community.
At the same time, we must evaluate every opportunity carefully. Some grants require matching funds or creating ongoing maintenance and operating expenses.
We should never accept funding without understanding the full financial responsibility.
My goal would be to pursue outside resources that help Stuttgart meet its needs while protecting local taxpayers from unnecessary financial burdens.
Rural communities often face financial challenges that make it difficult to complete major projects using local tax revenue alone.
Grant funding can help support infrastructure, public safety, housing, parks, economic development, and other essential community needs.
However, obtaining grant funding requires preparation, planning, accurate records, and an understanding of the requirements involved.
I would support a coordinated approach to identifying funding opportunities, preparing applications, and making sure the city is ready to meet grant requirements.
I would also encourage partnerships with state and federal agencies, regional organizations, and other entities that can help bring resources into our community.
At the same time, we must evaluate every opportunity carefully. Some grants require matching funds or creating ongoing maintenance and operating expenses.
We should never accept funding without understanding the full financial responsibility.
My goal would be to pursue outside resources that help Stuttgart meet its needs while protecting local taxpayers from unnecessary financial burdens.
8. The executive duties of the Mayor include leading local disaster response and public safety coordination. How will you ensure our county remains fully prepared to handle emergencies and severe weather events?
Public safety must always be one of our highest priorities.
Stuttgart and the surrounding Arkansas County communities face potential emergencies, including severe storms, flooding, fires, power outages, and other situations that can threaten lives and property.
As mayor, I would work closely with our police and fire departments, emergency medical services, county emergency management officials, healthcare providers, utility companies, and other emergency response partners.
I would support regular reviews of emergency response plans, employee training, coordination exercises, and reliable communication procedures.
Residents must receive timely and accurate information before, during, and after an emergency.
We must also pay special attention to senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, families with young children, and residents who may need additional assistance.
Emergency preparedness requires more than responding when something happens. It requires planning, coordination, and making sure the proper resources and procedures are in place.
My responsibility as mayor would be to ensure Stuttgart is prepared to fulfill its role and work effectively with county and state partners when emergencies occur.
Stuttgart and the surrounding Arkansas County communities face potential emergencies, including severe storms, flooding, fires, power outages, and other situations that can threaten lives and property.
As mayor, I would work closely with our police and fire departments, emergency medical services, county emergency management officials, healthcare providers, utility companies, and other emergency response partners.
I would support regular reviews of emergency response plans, employee training, coordination exercises, and reliable communication procedures.
Residents must receive timely and accurate information before, during, and after an emergency.
We must also pay special attention to senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, families with young children, and residents who may need additional assistance.
Emergency preparedness requires more than responding when something happens. It requires planning, coordination, and making sure the proper resources and procedures are in place.
My responsibility as mayor would be to ensure Stuttgart is prepared to fulfill its role and work effectively with county and state partners when emergencies occur.
9. How do you propose to deal with the lack of affordable housing in Stuttgart? Many employers' workers come from out of town to work here because they cannot afford to live here.
Affordable housing is an important issue for Stuttgart, and it affects our workforce, families, businesses, and future growth.
When people work in Stuttgart but cannot afford to live here, our community loses opportunities to strengthen neighborhoods, support local businesses, and increase our tax base.
I believe we must work together to identify practical solutions.
As mayor, I would encourage partnerships among local employers, housing developers, financial institutions, nonprofit organizations, and state housing agencies.
We should examine vacant properties, available land, existing homes that could be rehabilitated, and opportunities for responsible residential development.
I would also support exploring housing assistance programs, development incentives, and funding opportunities that could help increase the availability of affordable homes and rental properties.
We must understand what our residents and workforce can realistically afford. Housing development should respond to the needs of working families, seniors, and individuals seeking to establish themselves in our community.
My involvement in tutoring young people at ARCO Enrichment Center has reinforced my understanding that strong communities depend on stable families and opportunities for the next generation.
Affordable housing is part of that foundation.
City government cannot solve this issue alone, but it can help bring the right people and resources together to develop practical solutions.
I want Stuttgart to be a community where the people who work here have a meaningful opportunity to live here, raise their families, and become part of our future.
When people work in Stuttgart but cannot afford to live here, our community loses opportunities to strengthen neighborhoods, support local businesses, and increase our tax base.
I believe we must work together to identify practical solutions.
As mayor, I would encourage partnerships among local employers, housing developers, financial institutions, nonprofit organizations, and state housing agencies.
We should examine vacant properties, available land, existing homes that could be rehabilitated, and opportunities for responsible residential development.
I would also support exploring housing assistance programs, development incentives, and funding opportunities that could help increase the availability of affordable homes and rental properties.
We must understand what our residents and workforce can realistically afford. Housing development should respond to the needs of working families, seniors, and individuals seeking to establish themselves in our community.
My involvement in tutoring young people at ARCO Enrichment Center has reinforced my understanding that strong communities depend on stable families and opportunities for the next generation.
Affordable housing is part of that foundation.
City government cannot solve this issue alone, but it can help bring the right people and resources together to develop practical solutions.
I want Stuttgart to be a community where the people who work here have a meaningful opportunity to live here, raise their families, and become part of our future.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!