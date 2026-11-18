Jr. Queen Mallard contestants
The Jr. Queen Mallard contest will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 7 p.m. at the Grand Prairie Center
Merritt Rose Scherm is the daughter of Lauren and Eric Scherm. She is 15 years old and is in the 9th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Scherm Farms. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to be remembered as a queen who was kind to everyone and always had a smile to share. She wants to encourage other girls to believe in themselves, be confident in who they are, and show kindness to others.
Presley Chase Adam is the daughter of Chris and Alex Carlin and Chase and Amber Adams. She is 15 years old and is in the 10th grade at Dewitt High School. She is sponsored by Bent Oak Outdoors. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of kindness, love, and faith, and to be remembered as someone who reflected the love of Christ in all that she does.
Parker Hadlee Slane is the daughter of Matt and Whitney Slane. She is 12 years old and is in the 6th grade at Dewitt Middle School. She is sponsored by Slane Transport. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to be remembered as the Jr. Queen Mallard who could do it all – sports, hunting, and pageants!
Blakeleigh Smith is the daughter of Caleb and Lindsey Smith. She is 12 years old and is in the 7th grade at Stuttgart Junior High. She is sponsored by Buerkle Drug Co. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave behind a legacy of kindness, confidence, and inspiration, and wants to encourage others to believe in themselves, follow their dreams, and always be proud of who they are.
Katherine Jo McCaskill is the granddaughter of Roddy and Martha McCaskill, Sr. She is 14 years old and is in the 9th grade at Carlisle Junior High School. She is sponsored by Bennett Realty. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of kindness, confidence, and encouragement, and wants to encourage others, especially young girls, to know their worth and believe in themselves.
Mary Jack Helms is the daughter of Meredith and Taylor Helms. She is 12 years old and is in the 6th grade at St. John's Lutheran School. She is sponsored by HRL, LLC. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to continue the special legacy left by the queens before her, make her community proud, and inspire others the way former queens have inspired her.
Kelcie Jade Hodges is the daughter of Tasha and Billy Beedle and Nicky and Jared Hodges. She is 14 years old and is in the 9th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Heavy Shot Guide Service. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave her legacy as someone who inspired others to follow their dreams, give back to the community, and be a role model for anyone who looks up to her.
Camille Elisabeth Carter is the daughter of Leah and Hunter Carter. She is 13 years old and is in the 8th grade at Stuttgart Junior High School. She is sponsored by FinCam Farms. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of showing other girls that they can be confident enough to stand out while still making room for others to shine, and inspiring others to join in and shine alongside her.
Claire Craig is the daughter of Shelley Craig and Joseph Craig. She is 13 years old and is in the 8th grade at Stuttgart Junior High School. She is sponsored by Valerie Bivens. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of confidence and positivity and wants to be remembered as someone who inspired others to always be themselves.
Elaina Scherm is the daughter of Mike and Anna Scherm. She is 12 years old and is in the 7th grade at Stuttgart Junior High. She is sponsored by Saber Ag. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy that encourages young girls to dream big and go for it if they want to do something.
Sloane Allyn Canamore is the daughter of Curtis and Becca Simpson. She is 13 years old and is in the 8th grade at DeWitt Middle School. She is sponsored by Canamore & Sons Lawncare. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of inspiring young girls, glorifying God, building a sisterhood, and showing young girls that their past doesn't define their future.
Presleigh Reese Watson is the daughter of Bret and Melanie Watson, and the late Lindsey Watson. She is 15 years old and is in the 10th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of kindness and empathy where no person will ever feel small in her presence, and to never lose the heart that made her worthy of wearing the crown.
Kailyn Hickman is the daughter of Jamie Cook. She is 15 years old and is in the 9th grade at Dewitt High School. She is sponsored by Browns Equipment Rental. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of leadership and positivity, inspire younger girls to step out of their comfort zones, believe in themselves and go after their goals, and be remembered as someone who always tried to make others feel included.
Hutton Cate Weaver is the daughter of Hunter and Brandee Weaver. She is 14 years old and is in the 9th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Erstine
Trucking. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to be remembered for sharing
the joy and excitement this festival brings each year. She loves how it brings families and friends together and she’d be honored to play a small part in that tradition.
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