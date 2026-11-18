Queen Mallard contestants
The Queen Mallard contest will be held on November 21 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart.
Kami Malisa Perry is the daughter of Matt and Wendy Perry. She is 16 years old and is in the 10th grade at Hazen High School. She is sponsored by American Southern Agriculture and Grandpa Gerald. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of a gracious, humble small-town girl who had the courage to chase—and hopefully achieve—a big dream of becoming Queen Mallard.
Harper Claire West is the daughter of Justin and Tanya West. She is 17 years old and is in the 11th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Roots Hair Salon. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes her legacy will be one of kindness, confidence, and genuine love for her community, and she wants to show younger girls that you don't have to change who you are to accomplish something special.
Emilee Faith Simpson is the daughter of Brian and Carrie Simpson. She is 20 years old and is in her junior year at Lyon College. She is sponsored by Coker Hampton Drug Company and Gift Shop. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy showing that hard work, dedication, and the ability to be graceful yet confident is something to embrace, and she wants girls to know that it is okay to be afraid, but to always push towards your goals.
Ella Gray Jackson is the daughter of Kimberly and Joe Schimmel, and Jon Aaron Jackson. She is 18 years old and is a freshman at Arkansas State University. She is sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of service, dedication, and giving back to her community, and to inspire others to get involved and serve with heart.
Addison Noelle Zella is the daughter of Clayton and Natalea Zella. She is 18 years old and is in the 12th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by HLN. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of always being approachable, kind, understanding, and caring, and wants to represent the Grand Prairie with a positive attitude so everyone feels a special welcome.
Hanleigh Nicole Gurley is the daughter of Marti Roland Gurley and the late Christopher B Gurley. She is 16 years old and is in the 11th grade at Carlisle High School. She is sponsored by Quality Barns and More. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of preserving our traditions while inspiring the next generation by learning from her family’s involvement in the Grand Prairie’s heritage and the importance it has on history.
Abigail Jane Farmer is the daughter of Bradley and Heather Farmer. She is 16 years old and is in the 11th grade at Stuttgart High School. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of kindness, leadership, and community involvement She wants to be remembered as someone who was willing to make a positive difference and inspire others to take pride in their community.
Addison Nicole Hord is the daughter of Eddy and Katie Hord. She is 16 years old and is in the 11th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Stuttgart Storage Center. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes her legacy will be having a genuine appreciation for this festival and the tradition it represents, and she wants to continue those traditions and share with others what makes our community so special and unique.
Morgan Lillie Park is the daughter of Jennifer and Dusty Park. She is 21 years old and is in her second year at the Bowen School of Law. She is sponsored by High Lonesome Ranch. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy that shows girls growing up that they can do amazing things without having to give up their small-town roots, serving as proof that you can be from a small town on the prairie and still do big things.
Isabella Wallace is the daughter of George and Mandy Wallace. She is 18 years old and is a freshman at Arkansas State University-Beebe. She is sponsored by Tricia's Apparel in Lonoke. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of kindness, positivity, and genuine connection, and wants her time to be remembered for the lives she touched and the friendships she made.
Bella Kate Jessup is the daughter of Kelsey Jessup, and Garth and Autumn Jessup. She is 17 years old and is in the 12th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Yodar Farms. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of being a positive role model to people of all ages, and to encourage those around her to be true to themselves and kind to others.
Abigail Rose Mack is the daughter of Keith and Kerri Mack. She is 16 years old and is in the 11th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Mack's Rice Hull Service. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of love, leadership, and connection, showing that with a kind heart and dedication to your community, you can confidently chase your professional dreams while caring for the people of the Grand Prairie.
Kyleigh Denise Canamore is the daughter of Curtis and Becca Simpson. She is 17 years old and is in the 12th grade at DeWitt High School. She is sponsored by Canamore & Sons Lawncare. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of faith, self-growth, and genuine service by using her personal experiences to encourage others, using her title for a purpose greater than herself.
Gracey Lane Lloyd is the daughter of Jennie Moss, Chad Lloyd, and Mathew McSwain. She is 17 years old and is in the 12th grade at DeWitt High School. She is sponsored by Arkansas County Guide Service. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy similar to that of the first Queen Mallard, Pat Peacock, by inspiring young women to step outside their comfort zones, embrace challenges, and make their own mark on the community.
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