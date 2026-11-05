Rockwell Ford Hosts Harvest, Hot Dogs and Horsepower
November 05, 2026
by Dawn Teer
Rockwell Ford hosted a celebration of Harvest, Hot Dogs and Horsepower on Saturday October 31. They had bounce houses, face painting, games, the Stuttgart Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance Service.
Kids came out dressed in their Halloween costumes and had fun doing all the things that were available to them for free.
Casey Rockwell is a big believer in community and this was just another way for her to show Arkansas County that.
At least 100 people showed up for the fun.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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