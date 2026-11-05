Grand Avenue United Methodist Church Holds Trunk or Treat
November 05, 2026
by Dawn Teer
Grand Avenue United Methodist Church held their annual Trunk or Treat on Halloween. It was a huge success. They had many vehicles with their trunks decorated and candy being passed out. They also had many books for kids to take home with them. At least 250 people came to the event during the couple hours that it was open.
This event is another outreach of GAUMC to the community.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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