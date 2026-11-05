Ricebirds Hold Senior Night

November 05, 2026

by Dawn Teer

The Ricebirds held their Senior Night honoring football, golf and cheer prior to the meet up with the Star City Bulldogs.

Seniors honored were #0 Cordero Berry, #3 Cain Price, #4 Danyae Poole, #5 Keaton Byers, #9 Beau Barnes, #10 Caleb Anderson, #14 Jordan Minor, #15 Jesus Rodriguez Sanchez,

#20 Montavius Brooks, #21 Quartreon Bennett, #24 Antwon Berry, #28 Parker Ellis, #55 Jacob Eagle, #60 Luke Whittenburg, #63 Michael Thomas, #64 Jacob Roberts, #65 Demarcus Moten, #67 Braylon Tolliver, #70 Kaleb Hayes and #78 LaDadrian Smith.



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