Ricebirds Hold Senior Night
November 05, 2026
by Dawn Teer
The Ricebirds held their Senior Night honoring football, golf and cheer prior to the meet up with the Star City Bulldogs.
Seniors honored were #0 Cordero Berry, #3 Cain Price, #4 Danyae Poole, #5 Keaton Byers, #9 Beau Barnes, #10 Caleb Anderson, #14 Jordan Minor, #15 Jesus Rodriguez Sanchez,
#20 Montavius Brooks, #21 Quartreon Bennett, #24 Antwon Berry, #28 Parker Ellis, #55 Jacob Eagle, #60 Luke Whittenburg, #63 Michael Thomas, #64 Jacob Roberts, #65 Demarcus Moten, #67 Braylon Tolliver, #70 Kaleb Hayes and #78 LaDadrian Smith.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!