Weekly Smile - Maggie Campbell
October 15, 2026
Maggie Campbell, originally from Beebe, moved to DeWitt in 2025 when she transferred to the ProLand Title office from Cabot. She handles real estate and land transactions and enjoys spending time with her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Stevie Jo, being outdoors, and visiting her grandmother. Campbell also appreciates printed newspapers, which allow her to revisit family memorabilia and memories connected to her mother and grandmother. She prefers reading a physical newspaper over viewing it online.
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