SHS 2026 Homecoming Court
October 15, 2026
Maids - Addison Zella, Lily Griffin, Jessie Ables, Leighton Conyears, Kylie White, Hali Watkins, Bella Kate Jessup, Hadlee Currie, Willow Rabeneck, Bethany Woodell, Allie Ayers
Sr Players - #4 Danyae Poole, #20 Montavious Brooks, #55 Jacob Eagle, #70 Kaleb Hayes, #14 Jordan Minor, #65 Demarcus Moten, #0 Cordaro Berry, #10 Caleb Anderson, #78 LaDaidrian Smith, #28 Parker Ellis, #5 Keaton Byers, #63 Micheal Thomas Jr., Quanterion Bennett, #24 Antwon Berry, #67 Braylon Tolliver, #60 Luke Whittenburg, #3 Cain Price, #9 Beau Barnes
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