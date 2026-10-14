Benton Makes All-State
The boys are the 4A-8 Conference Champions, bringing home 1st place at the District Championship by just one stroke over Warren!
• Bradley Jr. was medalist with a score of -1 (71)
• Cameron placed 4th overall with a score of 78
The girls placed 2nd and will also be advancing to State! Additionally, a shoutout to Ella Gray Jackson, who earned 2nd place.
Both teams now move on to compete in the Overall 4A State Tournament in Bella Vista on October 7.
Bradley Benton, Beckett Jessup, and Axton McCrea represented Stuttgart High School October 7 at the State Golf Tournament! Bradley also made All-State.
We’re proud of the way they represented SHS! A big thank-you to Coach Flippo for coaching and supporting our golf team!
State Golf Tournament Update: The Boys finished 8th out of 14 teams from across the state. Bradley Benton shot a 76 to finish in the top 10 out of 72 players and earn All State for the second consecutive year! Congratulations Ricebirds
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