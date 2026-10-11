Band Parents Association Recognizes Seniors
October 11, 2026
By LeeAnn Morgan
(special thanks to the BPA for the member bios)
The DeWitt Band Parents Association honored the senior band members and their families with a special Senior Night ceremony in Dragon Stadium before the Rison game. Each senior received a gift basket and a token of appreciation.
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