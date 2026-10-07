Extension releases 2026 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide
Fast Facts
Download the Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide at uaex.uada.edu/ballot
Printed copies available at county extension offices
Arkansans to decide four statewide ballot issues
Early voting starts Oct. 19
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas voters can read up on the statewide ballot issues they will decide Nov. 3 by downloading the 2026 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide or picking up a printed copy at their county Cooperative Extension Service office.
The neutral voter guide, produced by the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture,allows voters to learn about the proposed constitutional amendments before casting their votes.
Inside the 2026 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide, users will find:
How the proposals will appear on the ballot
What a “FOR” or “AGAINST” vote means
Questions and answers about what proposals would do
Supporter and opponent viewpoints
When casting their votes, Arkansans see the popular name and ballot title of each proposed constitutional amendment. Every amendment, however, involves more information that is not included on the ballot.
Voters can find the full text of each proposal on the public policy website as well as links to agency documents showing who has officially filed to support or oppose an issue.
“Understanding what is included in ballot measures and deciding how you want to vote ahead of time can make the voting process less stressful and help people feel more confident in their vote,” said Stacey McCullough, director of the Division’s Public Policy Center. “The voter guide and other resources on our website are a great place start.”
What are the 2026 Arkansas Ballot Issues?
Early voting starts Oct. 19 in Arkansas for the 2026 November General Election.
At the end of the ballot, voters will see three proposed constitutional amendments that seek to alter the state's 1874 Constitution in one way or another, followed by a bond issue question. All four proposals came from the legislature.
Issue 1 - Defining who is eligible to vote in Arkansas
Issue 2 - The Right to Keep and Bear
Amendment
Issue 3 - Allowing the Legislature to Create Programs, Loans and Grants Using Public Money and to Create Economic Development Districts
Issue 4 - Issuing up to $500 Million in Water, Waste Disposal and Pollution Abatement Bonds
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