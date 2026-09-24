Volleyball Ricebirds Host Bauxite
September 24, 2026
BY DAWN TEER
The 7th grade, SJHS and SHS Lady Ricebirds welcomed Bauxite last week to the Ricebird Arena for a night of volleyball. Unfortunately, the 7th graders lost 25-10 and 25-12, SJHS lost 25-21 and 25-2, SHS lost 25-7, 25-13 and 25-11.
After the game was over, Hudson Caver asked Paisley Sharf if she would go to Homecoming with him? She said YES!
The whole Ricebird arena reacted with joy.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!