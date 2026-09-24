Volleyball Ricebirds Host Bauxite

September 24, 2026

BY DAWN TEER

The 7th grade, SJHS and SHS Lady Ricebirds welcomed Bauxite last week to the Ricebird Arena for a night of volleyball. Unfortunately, the 7th graders lost 25-10 and 25-12, SJHS lost 25-21 and 25-2, SHS lost 25-7, 25-13 and 25-11.

After the game was over, Hudson Caver asked Paisley Sharf if she would go to Homecoming with him? She said YES!

The whole Ricebird arena reacted with joy.



Atlantis Digital
HDMA2
Honoring Our Hometown Heroes