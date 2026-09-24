Fall Seniors Honored With Senior Night Celebration

September 24, 2026

By Leeann morgan

Photos by Leeann morgan

The DeWitt Athletic Booster Club and The DeWitt Band Parents Association honored the senior athletes, band members, and their families with a special Senior Night ceremony in Dragon Stadium before the Rison game. Each senior received a gift basket and a token of appreciation representing their sport or activity. The Fall seniors being recognized included football players, cheerleaders, golfers, and band members.



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