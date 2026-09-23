BPF Car Show Winners
September 23, 2026
Best Muscle Car - Bobby Hall
Best Corvette - Sunny Bueker
Best Mustang - Jason Kizzire
Best Car Prior to 1980 - Eddie Siems
Best Classic Truck prior to 1980 - Lane Oliver
Best Car after 1980 - Kay Boshears
Best Truck after 1980 - Kevin McPherson
Best Low Rider - Michael Gwinn
Most Unique - Billy Hill
Best Rat Rod - Sean Farmer
Best Interior - Jody Barnes
Best Engine Bay - Lane Oliver
Farthest Cruz - Michael Stearns
Best Paint - Jerry Davis
Best in Show - Michael Stearns
50/50 Winner - Keith Strickland
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