BPF Car Show Winners

September 23, 2026

Best Muscle Car - Bobby Hall

Best Corvette - Sunny Bueker

Best Mustang - Jason Kizzire

Best Car Prior to 1980 - Eddie Siems

Best Classic Truck prior to 1980 - Lane Oliver

Best Car after 1980 - Kay Boshears

Best Truck after 1980 - Kevin McPherson

Best Low Rider - Michael Gwinn

Most Unique - Billy Hill

Best Rat Rod - Sean Farmer

Best Interior - Jody Barnes

Best Engine Bay - Lane Oliver

Farthest Cruz - Michael Stearns

Best Paint - Jerry Davis

Best in Show - Michael Stearns

50/50 Winner - Keith Strickland



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