Etiquette Class Held at GPC
August 05, 2026
A free workshop on etiquette was given by Cindy Chandler Smith, author of “Southern As I See It”, on July 28, at the Grand Prairie Center. The workshop had a capacity of 24 youth ages 8 - 12.
The workshop covered table manners, thank you note writing and other social skills that are not always taught anymore.
From all appearances the youth had fun and learned some good social skills.
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