Weekly Smile - Keta Turner
November 27, 2026
Keta Turner is originally from Almyra, graduated college from UAM, and had a long and profitable teaching career in which all her students and parents adored her. She has a son, Trey, and his wife, Stephanie. Ms. Keta thoroughly enjoys reading and some traveling.
Many people may not know that kindergarten in DeWitt began in an old church just south of the old football field. Keta began teaching in 1979. She eventually moved to Southside in the 1980’s, and then to the newer building around the early 2000s. There was a one-year opening for a Kindergarten position at DES, and she loved it so much that she never wanted to leave. She eventually retired after 37 years, but they asked her to come back for another year. Afterward, she worked with students on literacy intervention for three more years. Her time in the district was extensive, and she was always a teacher whom everyone desired and learned from extensively.
Ms. Keta has always enjoyed holding a paper in her hands, knowing all the news in our small town, and cutting out articles of family and former students. She always read the paper as she grew up and believes the Era Enterprise is an asset to our community. We are so thankful for all that you have done, Ms. Keta!
Many people may not know that kindergarten in DeWitt began in an old church just south of the old football field. Keta began teaching in 1979. She eventually moved to Southside in the 1980’s, and then to the newer building around the early 2000s. There was a one-year opening for a Kindergarten position at DES, and she loved it so much that she never wanted to leave. She eventually retired after 37 years, but they asked her to come back for another year. Afterward, she worked with students on literacy intervention for three more years. Her time in the district was extensive, and she was always a teacher whom everyone desired and learned from extensively.
Ms. Keta has always enjoyed holding a paper in her hands, knowing all the news in our small town, and cutting out articles of family and former students. She always read the paper as she grew up and believes the Era Enterprise is an asset to our community. We are so thankful for all that you have done, Ms. Keta!
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