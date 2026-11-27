Ricebirds Over the Pirates 42-8 Go 12-0!
The Ricebirds kicked to Gosnell to begin the game. Pirates start at their own 35 yard line. The Ricebird Defense stops them for a loss. The Ricebirds stop the drive again on the 34 yard line. The Birds Trey Phillips corralled the quarterback for another loss. It is fourth down and 23. Keaton Byers on the return to the 50 yard line. Cain Price connects with Jordan Minor for 20 yards. Price connects with Jay Griffin at the 13 yard line. Price keeps the ball and gets to the three yard line. Hall gets to the two yard line for the first down. Price to Beau Barnes for a touchdown. The PAT is good. 7-0 Birds with 7:34 left in the first quarter.
Pirates start at their own 27 yard line. The Ricebird defense holds and the Pirates have to punt. Ricebirds get the ball on the 40 yard line. Hall gets to the Pirates 38 yard line. Price hands off to Bray Minor on a double reverse and Minor passes to Price for a receiving touchdown. 14-0 Birds.
The Pirates start out on their own 35 yard line with 4:21 left in the first quarter.
As the first quarter ends, Gosnell has the ball but can’t beat the Ricebirds defense. They are on fourth down and a yard. Pirates are on the move. Ricebirds defense digs in and Pirates have to punt. In a matter of four plays, Price finds Kymarion Wiley wide open for another Ricebird touchdown. Ellis’ PAT is good. 21-0
The Pirates start inside their own 20 yard line. Once again the Ricebirds defense holds them to a three and out. Their punter punts from the three yard line.and it goes out of bounds at the Gosnell 45 yard line. Price attempts a pass to Bray Minor who is wide open and Bray did not get it tucked in. Price to Kymarion Wiley gets the first down at the 34 yard line of Gosnell. Ricebirds are fourth and 13, but go for it with 3:57 left in the half. Price to Demarcus Moten to the one.. Price to Bray Minor for the touchdown. PAT is good 28-0 Ricebirds.
Ricebirds kick off to Gosnell and they return to the 40 yard line. The next play Gosnell is pounded by the defense and the ball comes out and the Ricebirds recover, .Price to Tayquan Hall down to the 15 yard line. With 2:36 in the first half, the Birds need to get to the eight yard line but only get to the seven on fourth and five. They have to turn the ball over on downs.. Gosnell starts at the four yard line with 1:21 left in the half. With 23 seconds left the Gosnell Pirates are third and 18 but gets nowhere. The punt team comes out and the punter is on the one yard line. They attempted to fake the punt but go nowhere and the Birds take over on downs at the 19 yard line. Price to Jordan Minor at the back of the end zone and another Ricebird touchdown with four seconds left. The PAT is good 35-0. The mercy rule will go into effect as the second half begins.
With the mercy rule in effect in the second half, the Pirates kick off to the Birds. It doesn’t take long and Price hits Tayquan Hall who gets to the nine yard line. As the third quarter ends, the Birds are on the seven yard line. Price passes to Bray Minor for another Ricebird touchdown. The PAT is good and the Birds are 42-0.
Gosnell returns the kickoff and drive down to the 15 yard line, then make a touchdown. They go for a two point conversion and are successful. 42-8 Ricebirds.
Ricebirds are on their own 15 yard line, make it to the 38 yard line with 1:29 left in the game. Ricebirds over the Pirates 42-8 and headed for round three of the playoffs.
Go Birds!
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