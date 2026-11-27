DeWitt Dragons Take Down Star City Bulldogs in 54–52 Thriller
Xa Cox against Star CIty Photo by Mary Nell Whitmore
11/20/26 - The DeWitt Dragons continued their winning ways with a thrilling 54–52 victory over the Star City Bulldogs in a hard-fought contest that came down to the wire.
In a game where every possession mattered, the Dragons relied on balanced scoring, strong rebounding, and a determined defensive effort to secure the two-point victory on their home court. In the last seconds Marshaun Bowers got a put back to capture the lead 53-52 and Raedric Frye grabbed a rebound and drained a free throw to get the 2 point lead.
Senior Xa Cox led the Dragons offensively with 18 points and four rebounds, providing a steady scoring presence throughout the contest. Sophomore Lay Cox followed with 12 points, one rebound, and one steal, giving DeWitt another offensive threat.
Frye turned in an impressive performance, recording nine points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Frye’s work on the boards proved valuable in a game where second-chance opportunities and possession battles were especially important.
Bowers made his presence felt on both ends of the floor, contributing eight points, six rebounds, and four blocked shots. Senior Wiley Whitmore added two points, two rebounds, two blocked shots, and an assist, providing additional defensive support. Elijah Burgess contributed four points and a rebound, while junior Landyn Graham chipped in one point and one rebound.
The Dragons’ ability to get contributions from throughout their lineup helped them withstand a determined Star City team. With neither team able to pull away decisively, the contest remained a battle until the final seconds.
The narrow victory highlighted DeWitt’s ability to compete in pressure situations and find ways to win close games. With an experienced senior class leading the way and talented underclassmen continuing to contribute, the Dragons are building momentum early in the 2026–2027 season.
When the final buzzer sounded, DeWitt stood on top, 54–52, adding another victory to its season.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!