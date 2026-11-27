Dragons Open Season with Dominant 55–33 Victory Over Palestine-Wheatley
Marshaun Bowers against Palestine-Wheatley Photo by Mary Nell Whitmore
11/17/26 DEWITT, AR — The DeWitt Dragons tipped off the 2026–2027 basketball season in winning fashion, defeating the Palestine-Wheatley Patriots 55–33 in their season opener. The 22-point victory showcased a balanced offensive attack, strong rebounding, and an aggressive defensive effort as the Dragons began their new campaign 1–0.
Sophomore Lay Cox led the Dragons offensively, pouring in 14 points while adding three steals and a rebound. Cox, who led the conference in scoring as a freshman last season, picked up right where he left off, helping set the tone for DeWitt’s offense.
Senior Marshaun Bowers provided a strong presence inside, contributing 8 points and four rebounds. Fellow senior Xa Cox added 8 points, along with two rebounds and a steal, giving the Dragons another steady offensive contributor.
Senior Raedric Frye chipped in 6 points, two steals and a rebound, while junior Landyn Graham contributed 9 points and a steal. Graham’s offensive production added another dimension to the Dragons’ balanced scoring effort.
Senior Wiley Whitmore made his presence felt on both ends of the floor, recording 2 points, 2 rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. Will Padgett added 5 points and a rebound, while Anton Dale contributed with 2 points and defensively with two rebounds. And Elijah Burgess with 1 point and 1 rebound.
One of the encouraging signs for DeWitt was the number of players contributing throughout the contest. With multiple scoring threats and defensive contributions across the lineup, the Dragons demonstrated the depth and versatility that could make them a difficult matchup this season.
The Dragons return an experienced roster, including all five starters from last year’s successful campaign. That familiarity, combined with additional depth, gives DeWitt plenty of reasons for optimism as the season gets underway.
The season-opening victory was a strong first step for a Dragons team with high expectations. With an experienced senior class, talented underclassmen and a balanced lineup, DeWitt looks to build on its early momentum as the 2026–2027 season unfolds.
Sophomore Lay Cox led the Dragons offensively, pouring in 14 points while adding three steals and a rebound. Cox, who led the conference in scoring as a freshman last season, picked up right where he left off, helping set the tone for DeWitt’s offense.
Senior Marshaun Bowers provided a strong presence inside, contributing 8 points and four rebounds. Fellow senior Xa Cox added 8 points, along with two rebounds and a steal, giving the Dragons another steady offensive contributor.
Senior Raedric Frye chipped in 6 points, two steals and a rebound, while junior Landyn Graham contributed 9 points and a steal. Graham’s offensive production added another dimension to the Dragons’ balanced scoring effort.
Senior Wiley Whitmore made his presence felt on both ends of the floor, recording 2 points, 2 rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. Will Padgett added 5 points and a rebound, while Anton Dale contributed with 2 points and defensively with two rebounds. And Elijah Burgess with 1 point and 1 rebound.
One of the encouraging signs for DeWitt was the number of players contributing throughout the contest. With multiple scoring threats and defensive contributions across the lineup, the Dragons demonstrated the depth and versatility that could make them a difficult matchup this season.
The Dragons return an experienced roster, including all five starters from last year’s successful campaign. That familiarity, combined with additional depth, gives DeWitt plenty of reasons for optimism as the season gets underway.
The season-opening victory was a strong first step for a Dragons team with high expectations. With an experienced senior class, talented underclassmen and a balanced lineup, DeWitt looks to build on its early momentum as the 2026–2027 season unfolds.
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