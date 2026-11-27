Thanksgiving Tips: Temp Your Food and Let Your Guests Help
Fast Facts
- Be sure to thaw the turkey several days in advance
- Let your guests help set the table and clean up
LITTLE ROCK — A clear plan, slow cookers and microwaves could be your best friends when it comes to a big Thanksgiving gathering, said Quad Whitson, extension instructor of culinary nutrition, hospitality and tourism for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.
Whitson’s rule No. 1: Don’t cook everything on Thanksgiving Day.
Prep for what is typically the year’s biggest food holiday should start many days before, by planning the menu.
“Keep your Thanksgiving menu manageable,” he said. “Identify your family favorites and expand from there so it’s not too overwhelming.”
“Make items like desserts, cold foods, cranberry sauce, etc., that store well for a day or two, ahead of time,” Whitson said.
Based on the planned menu, work out the timings for which items need to go in the oven.
“Know what all needs to go in the oven — if your turkey, sweet potatoes, casserole, etc., all need time in the oven, identify when each needs to go in before you begin cooking,” Whitson said.
Before it goes into the oven, be sure to “thaw your turkey early,” he said. “Frozen turkeys can take several days to thaw in your fridge, depending on its size. The last thing anyone wants is their turkey still frozen in the middle on Thanksgiving Eve.”
Once the cooking begins, “use a food thermometer with any and all foods,” Whitson said. “Don't rely only on the turkey’s timer, color, or number of hours it has cooked. Use a thermometer to make sure it has reached a safe temperature.”
Meal planning goes further than the food itself.
“Decide what serving dishes you’ll be using,” Whitson said. “Know what bowl, platter and serving utensils you’ll be using for each dish before you begin cooking.”
During meal prep, Whitson recommends cleaning as you go.
“Clear countertops, put up ingredients you're no longer using and keep your dirty dishes under control,” he said. “A little cleanup along the way can give you more space and make the rest of your cooking easier.
Thanksgiving Day
The host also needs to consider how to organize the meal come Thanksgiving Day.
“Make sure to use every appliance you have,” Whitson said. “Slow cookers can hold items like mashed potatoes, candied yams and other hot foods. The microwave is the perfect sidekick to quickly reheat foods when needed.”
The aftermath of any big meal also means leftovers.
Whitson said “don’t leave leftovers out all day. Once everyone has eaten, begin putting perishable foods away instead of waiting until later.”
When it comes to setting the table and cleanup, “share the load,” he said. “Allow others to help with tasks you are comfortable with to help reduce the pressure.
“Having others do simple tasks like setting the table, arranging desserts and filling glasses can help divide the workload,” Whitson said.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit uaex.uada.edu. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit uada.edu. To learn more about ag and food research in Arkansas, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station at aaes.uada.edu.
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