Stuttgart City Council Holds Budget and Special Meeting
The Stuttgart City Council met on Tuesday, November 17, but three council members were not present so they did not have a quorum. Councilman Larry Cox had previously announced that he had to work that meeting and would not attend. Councilman Darrin Haller had a family issue that he let the Mayor know he would not be in attendance that afternoon. Councilman Theodore Holt advised at 4:45 p.m. that he had dental work done and could not attend. However, he was seen campaigning that afternoon. Without a quorum, the meeting was adjourned and rescheduled for a special meeting with a budget meeting to follow on Friday, at noon.
On Friday, all members were present. The meeting began with Brad Wingfield of Terracon, the firm working on the wastewater rehabilitation project. Wingfield told the council they are at the finish line. They were still holding some owner contingency funds, which would allow them to replace the inner parts of the belt press which will then hopefully last another 20-30 years.
Wingfield also said that there had been quite a bit of sludge that couldn’t be removed with the present equipment, but that they had contracted with a party that had the equipment to remove it. It was paid for with the contingency funds and should not happen again. There will be no cost to the city since the funds were already there in the original project costs contingency fund.
Councilman Henry Newby asked about the fuel surcharge, what it is based on? Wingfield explained that was with a different contractor but he would attempt to find out.
Following the special meeting, the Council entered into a budget meeting on Parks and Rec, Police and Fire.
They began with Parks and Rec. Discussion of changing the open days to Thursday through Sundays. Discussion was made about salaries, how many lifeguards are needed each day and police officers working as security, the SRO’s could during the summer. Mayor Norma Strabala advised that over 35,000 dollars had been raised with grants. The Parks and Rec is actually an area that brings in revenue to the city. Although in year’s past it seemed to run a deficit, that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment. If they are, it is smaller than in years past and related to the incident last summer. Heather Wylie, Coordinator thanked the council and the community for all their efforts and help in keeping parks and rec. Wylie said she was so amazed by how the community really steps up when they need them,
Next up was the Police budget. Asst. Chief Kayla Jenkins said they need more equipment and officers. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to get any grants this year, but hope to for next year. Mayor Norma Strabala said there are more grants coming open this year and she will apply for them. Jenkins priorities are radios and vests for each officer, and cars. The cost of vests one and a half years ago was $1,300 each. She would need 22 so each officer could be fitted for his own. She said that the FBI pays them if an officer is shot with a vest on, but with an expired vest, they will not.
Moving on to cars, they discussed having replaced eight cars in the last several years, but currently have 10 available and four in the shop. Kim Burgess, the City’s accountant said she hadn’t heard or seen a request for funds for parts to repair the cars. Mayor Strabala said that she had personally told the shop foreman to buy the parts and get the cars running.
Councilman Henry Newby said there seems to be a lack of communication within departments.
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