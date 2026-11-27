St. John’s Donates to Food Bank
St. John’s Lutheran School recently held a food drive for the ICCM Food Bank. They collected over 2,000 items for the kid bags that the food bank gives out to children under 12. They made it a contest between grades and the 6th grade class won, 750 items alone. Last year, they had the same food drive and collected about 1500 items.
The students who came to help stock all their items were: Lila Aycock, Lakyuu Boston, Grant Holmes, Miles Wilson, Trace Oates, Tipton Currie, Walt Mahfouz, Kendall Teer, Emerson Parker, Emery Caver, Lilly Hillman, Betty Hillman, Aynslee Wilson, Ainslee Addison, Mary Pyper Thompson, Mary Jack Helms and Maddie Wilson. Principal Kristian Dabbs and her husband accompanied the students, along with Ashley Hayes.
The ICCM Food Bank serves about 800 people during the month of November, so they appreciate so much what the students and their families do for them.
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