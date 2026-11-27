Pathways on the Prairie a Success
The first Pathways on the Prairie was held at the Grand Prairie Center on November 17. An event sponsored by First Electric cooperative that brought over 350 seniors from six different schools to help them explore different career paths. About 25 businesses were represented at the event, including the Era-Enterprise. Students talked with the Era-Enterprise about careers in journalism and graphic design. We had two gift baskets that students to sign up to win. Winners were Rorey Cash, from SHS, and Marshaun Bowers, from DHS.
A 2027 Pathways on the Prairie has already been scheduled for November 18, 2027.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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