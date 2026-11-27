Grand Prairie Quilt Society Meets
The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met November 11, 2026 at the First Christian Church fellowship hall, Stuttgart, with 6 members present. Shelley opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day; "You know that tingling feeling when you enter a quilt store? It's common sense leaving your body." The October minutes and treasurer's report were given. November Happy Birthday greetings were extended to Maeola, Happy Birthday, Maeola!
Old Business:
Several members reported on their trip to Marshalls in Batesville on 11/4...Everyone found something they just couldn't do without and all had a good time browsing among all the wonderful fabrics and notions.
New Business: Daphne reported that she found a new embroidery shop next to the Wren Coffee shop; they will do the specialized embroidery on the central panel of her grandson's quilt.
The December Christmas party/potluck was also discussed. It will be on December 9th at 10:00. We will have a short business meeting followed by the Left/Right game. We were all reminded to bring 5 small things for the game and also our favorite dish to share for the potluck.
Show and Share:
- Maeola showed the panels she bought at Marshalls
- Dahne showed the quilt she is making for her grandson's graduation
- Shelley had a "Grid System" that shows how to calculate quilt block sizes to fit your squares.
After the business session, everyone settled down to work on their projects:
- Marsha—flower garden blocks
- Shelley—walker totes
- Daphne—worked her grandson's quilt
- Kay--cards
- Lou Anna—cut squares
- Maeola—tied a friend's grandmother's quilt
The next meeting will be a Christmas potluck on December 9, 2026....bring a dish to share and 5 small things and join us.
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