Giving Tuesday Generosity Can Create Opportunities That Impact Generations in Arkansas County
Local donors help single parents earn degrees and job credentials, strengthening families, filling workforce needs, and inspiring the next generation.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every month, Chantel Poor of Almyra gives money to help a single parent go back to school. Its a full-circle moment for her: A decade ago, she was the one receiving that help.
Today, she has a college degree, a career helping rural communities thrive, and two grown daughters who have pursued successful careers of their own.
“I know what it feels like to juggle responsibilities, raise a family, pursue an education, and wonder how everything is going to work out,” She said. “The support I received helped me reach goals I once thought might be out of reach.”
Her story shows what can happen when a community invests in its neighbors, a message at the heart of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1.
The annual day of generosity is about more than donations. When local businesses, organizations, and individuals help single parents earn degrees and job credentials, the benefits extend beyond their households. Communities gain skilled workers, families gain financial stability, and children grow up seeing what education can make possible.
Alex Maynard, president of the commercial division at Farmers and Merchants Bank, sees that connection between education and economic opportunity.
“A thriving local economy also requires a well-equipped workforce”; Maynard said. “When we invest in single parents, the returns are generational.”
For Poor, it started with the chance to rebuild her future. After 18 years as a stay-at-home mother, she found herself divorced, raising two daughters, and facing financial uncertainty.
She enrolled at Phillips Community College in DeWitt and earned an associate degree in 2017.
Two years later, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith.
Scholarships from the nonprofit Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) helped her balance college with working three jobs, raising her daughters, and caring for her chronically ill mother.
“The fund carried me through one of the hardest seasons of my life,”she said. “This scholarship lifted a financial burden, but, more than that, it gave me hope and the strength to keep going when I felt overwhelmed.”
Today, Poor is a community facilitator and training coordinator for Communities Unlimited. She helps rural communities build on their strengths, connect with resources, and create opportunities for their residents.
Her daughters have followed their own paths. Katlin is a math specialist, and Riley is a paramedic pursuing nursing. Poor now gives back through monthly donations and encouraging other single parents.
“ I am a firm believer that when someone invests in you and helps you believe in what is possible, you have a responsibility to reach back and help someone else,” she said.
In Stuttgart, another single mother is seeing the payoff from her education.
Karmen Sanak recently completed a radiography program at Baptist Health College Little Rock and now works as a radiologic technologist in the CT department, helping medical teams diagnose patients.
While in school, she balanced classes, work, and raising her young son, Caylen. Her ASPSF scholarships helped pay household bills when she had to reduce her work hours. Balancing work, school, and motherhood was difficult, but Sanak was determined to be a role model for Caylen.
“I decided to earn a postsecondary degree to better my future and to have a stable career,” Sanak said. “I wanted to prove that being a young parent doesn’t mean your future is over.” Caylen often sat beside his mother while she studied, curious about what she was learning.
Now 4 years old, Caylen is thriving in preschool and wants to become a police officer.
“He is in preschool, and his teachers now even brag about how smart he is and how fluent he is with his sentences,” Sanak said. “He can definitely carry a conversation. When he grows up, he wants to be a police officer. He definitely has the smarts to pursue a higher education.”
Meanwhile, Troikasheia Bobo is studying at Phillips Community College to become a licensed practical nurse. A dispatcher at the Stuttgart Police Station, she works through the night and gets off and goes straight to school — and makes the time to be a mom for her two children “I want to succeed for myself and my kids and be someone they can look up to,” Bobo said.
These students’ career paths show how investing in education benefits the entire community.
Sanak is already helping patients get answers about their health. Bobo is preparing for a career in nursing while continuing to serve her community in public service. And Poor is using her education to help rural communities build stronger futures.
Since 2012, community support from Farmers & Merchants Bank, Riceland Foods, Stuttgart Rotary Club, and others have helped ASPSF award about $145,000 in scholarships to over 190 single parents in Arkansas County who are now teachers, managers, health care professionals, and more.
“Just as our bank provides the financial foundation and guidance to help local families grow, the Single Parent Scholarship Fund is a vital driver of economic mobility, and both are absolutely essential to ensuring our communities thrive,” Maynard said.
DrFaye Wilson of Stuttgart agrees. She is the founder and; chief fundability officer of The Fundability Institute and principal of A1 Business Experts. A first-time donor in 2026, she gave in honor of National Single Parent Day, which ASPSF celebrated on March 20.
“Supporting single parents as they pursue higher education strengthens our community,” Wilson said. “Education can help parents build skills and create more opportunities for themselves and their families. When we invest in their ability to pursue those opportunities, our whole community benefits.”
But the need continues. This year, four single parents from Arkansas County received scholarships, but three other eligible parents who completed the application went without funding.
For Giving Tuesday, ASPSF hopes to raise enough to fund 15 full-time scholarships for spring 2027. An anonymous donor will match gifts, and an online fundraising auction runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 1. All donations are tax-deductible.
Maynard said the bank appreciates how ASPSF’s approach goes beyond helping parents pay for college. The scholarships, mentoring, and career-focused workshops help single parents succeed in school, work, and life. And its support for skilled-trade programs creates additional pathways into high-demand careers.
“Neither of our organizations believes in purely transactional relationships”; he said. “By combining financial scholarships with mentorship, career-focused workshops, and emotional support, ASPSF provides a true hand-up.”
Chantel knows what that support can mean years after receiving it.
“When you donate to ASPSF, you are not just changing one person’s circumstances,” she said.
“You are helping create opportunities that can impact generations.”
To learn more, visit aspsf.org/givingtuesday. About Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund: Statewide nonprofit Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) is dedicated to ending single parent poverty through higher education. Since 1990, ASPSF has awarded more than $50 million in scholarships and provided services that empower single parents to complete their education and pursue higher-paying careers. With the help of volunteers and community support, ASPSF creates multigenerational change, transforming lives for both single parents and their children.Learn more at aspsf.org.
Today, she has a college degree, a career helping rural communities thrive, and two grown daughters who have pursued successful careers of their own.
“I know what it feels like to juggle responsibilities, raise a family, pursue an education, and wonder how everything is going to work out,” She said. “The support I received helped me reach goals I once thought might be out of reach.”
Her story shows what can happen when a community invests in its neighbors, a message at the heart of Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1.
The annual day of generosity is about more than donations. When local businesses, organizations, and individuals help single parents earn degrees and job credentials, the benefits extend beyond their households. Communities gain skilled workers, families gain financial stability, and children grow up seeing what education can make possible.
Alex Maynard, president of the commercial division at Farmers and Merchants Bank, sees that connection between education and economic opportunity.
“A thriving local economy also requires a well-equipped workforce”; Maynard said. “When we invest in single parents, the returns are generational.”
For Poor, it started with the chance to rebuild her future. After 18 years as a stay-at-home mother, she found herself divorced, raising two daughters, and facing financial uncertainty.
She enrolled at Phillips Community College in DeWitt and earned an associate degree in 2017.
Two years later, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith.
Scholarships from the nonprofit Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) helped her balance college with working three jobs, raising her daughters, and caring for her chronically ill mother.
“The fund carried me through one of the hardest seasons of my life,”she said. “This scholarship lifted a financial burden, but, more than that, it gave me hope and the strength to keep going when I felt overwhelmed.”
Today, Poor is a community facilitator and training coordinator for Communities Unlimited. She helps rural communities build on their strengths, connect with resources, and create opportunities for their residents.
Her daughters have followed their own paths. Katlin is a math specialist, and Riley is a paramedic pursuing nursing. Poor now gives back through monthly donations and encouraging other single parents.
“ I am a firm believer that when someone invests in you and helps you believe in what is possible, you have a responsibility to reach back and help someone else,” she said.
In Stuttgart, another single mother is seeing the payoff from her education.
Karmen Sanak recently completed a radiography program at Baptist Health College Little Rock and now works as a radiologic technologist in the CT department, helping medical teams diagnose patients.
While in school, she balanced classes, work, and raising her young son, Caylen. Her ASPSF scholarships helped pay household bills when she had to reduce her work hours. Balancing work, school, and motherhood was difficult, but Sanak was determined to be a role model for Caylen.
“I decided to earn a postsecondary degree to better my future and to have a stable career,” Sanak said. “I wanted to prove that being a young parent doesn’t mean your future is over.” Caylen often sat beside his mother while she studied, curious about what she was learning.
Now 4 years old, Caylen is thriving in preschool and wants to become a police officer.
“He is in preschool, and his teachers now even brag about how smart he is and how fluent he is with his sentences,” Sanak said. “He can definitely carry a conversation. When he grows up, he wants to be a police officer. He definitely has the smarts to pursue a higher education.”
Meanwhile, Troikasheia Bobo is studying at Phillips Community College to become a licensed practical nurse. A dispatcher at the Stuttgart Police Station, she works through the night and gets off and goes straight to school — and makes the time to be a mom for her two children “I want to succeed for myself and my kids and be someone they can look up to,” Bobo said.
These students’ career paths show how investing in education benefits the entire community.
Sanak is already helping patients get answers about their health. Bobo is preparing for a career in nursing while continuing to serve her community in public service. And Poor is using her education to help rural communities build stronger futures.
Since 2012, community support from Farmers & Merchants Bank, Riceland Foods, Stuttgart Rotary Club, and others have helped ASPSF award about $145,000 in scholarships to over 190 single parents in Arkansas County who are now teachers, managers, health care professionals, and more.
“Just as our bank provides the financial foundation and guidance to help local families grow, the Single Parent Scholarship Fund is a vital driver of economic mobility, and both are absolutely essential to ensuring our communities thrive,” Maynard said.
DrFaye Wilson of Stuttgart agrees. She is the founder and; chief fundability officer of The Fundability Institute and principal of A1 Business Experts. A first-time donor in 2026, she gave in honor of National Single Parent Day, which ASPSF celebrated on March 20.
“Supporting single parents as they pursue higher education strengthens our community,” Wilson said. “Education can help parents build skills and create more opportunities for themselves and their families. When we invest in their ability to pursue those opportunities, our whole community benefits.”
But the need continues. This year, four single parents from Arkansas County received scholarships, but three other eligible parents who completed the application went without funding.
For Giving Tuesday, ASPSF hopes to raise enough to fund 15 full-time scholarships for spring 2027. An anonymous donor will match gifts, and an online fundraising auction runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 1. All donations are tax-deductible.
Maynard said the bank appreciates how ASPSF’s approach goes beyond helping parents pay for college. The scholarships, mentoring, and career-focused workshops help single parents succeed in school, work, and life. And its support for skilled-trade programs creates additional pathways into high-demand careers.
“Neither of our organizations believes in purely transactional relationships”; he said. “By combining financial scholarships with mentorship, career-focused workshops, and emotional support, ASPSF provides a true hand-up.”
Chantel knows what that support can mean years after receiving it.
“When you donate to ASPSF, you are not just changing one person’s circumstances,” she said.
“You are helping create opportunities that can impact generations.”
To learn more, visit aspsf.org/givingtuesday. About Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund: Statewide nonprofit Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) is dedicated to ending single parent poverty through higher education. Since 1990, ASPSF has awarded more than $50 million in scholarships and provided services that empower single parents to complete their education and pursue higher-paying careers. With the help of volunteers and community support, ASPSF creates multigenerational change, transforming lives for both single parents and their children.Learn more at aspsf.org.
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