DeWitt City Council Reviews Budget, Audit Findings, and City Reports
The DeWitt City Council met in regular session at City Hall on Monday, November 9, 2026. During the meeting, members approved the minutes from the October 13 and November 2 meetings, along with payment of the city's bills. During the Public Comments portion of the meeting, Gary McGahhey addressed the Mayor and Council regarding a rumor that had raised concerns. Discussion followed.
In the Park Commission report, Mayor Jimmy Black informed the Council that Cornbread Electric would be making repairs to the exterior of the Community Center. The Mayor also presented the Hospital Commission report.
Finance Committee Chairman Debbie Fox presented the financial report, showing a total city funds balance of $179,771.83. Public Works Chairman Perry Simpson presented his department report, while Council Member Robbie Horton read the Public Safety report.
In Old Business, Mayor Black informed the Council that there would be no increase in Transfer Station rates at this time. He also distributed copies of the proposed 2027 city budget for Council members to review. Duane Horton presented the Code Enforcement report.
In New Business, The Council reviewed findings from the 2024-2025 Federal Audit. Mayor Black distributed copies of the audit findings to each Council member, and the individual findings were discussed. Police Chief Steven Bobo also distributed a police department schedule to Council members.
Mayor Black then requested an executive session. City Attorney Rufus T. Buie read the applicable provisions of Arkansas Code 25-1-9-106(c), which permit executive sessions for the purpose of considering the employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, discipline, or resignation of a public officer or employee.
The motion to enter into Executive Session was approved. Following the session, Mayor Black returned the meeting to regular order. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.
October Council Meeting Recap
The Council also addressed several matters during its October meeting.
During Public Comments, residents associated with the property located at 712 S. Madison addressed the Council regarding plans to demolish a condemned building and remove the resulting debris. The proposed work would leave the City responsible for approximately $2,100 in costs. A lengthy discussion followed.
In the Hospital Commission Report,Brian Miller, CEO of DeWitt Hospital, presented the hospital report. Miller noted that tax collections received in September had increased and that the hospital was continuing to meet its financial obligations. He also discussed physician coverage, explaining that Dr. Burleson would be reducing his workload. However, Dr. Lim has joined the medical staff and is now available to see patients.
In Waterworks and Financial Reports, Council Member Bob Paxton made a motion to approve the Water Rate Study and the DeWitt Municipal Waterworks Asset Management Plan. It was noted that no new water rates would be implemented at that time. However, annual rate adjustments have historically averaged approximately 3%, in addition to applicable service fees.
Finance Committee Chairman Debbie Fox reported a total city funds balance of $131,145.65. Perry Simpson presented the Public Works report, and Mayor Black delivered the Public Safety report. Discussion followed both presentations.
In Additional Business, Judge Park Eldridge addressed the Council regarding the transfer of $12,557.83 from the Judge and Clerk checking account, which was being closed because of inactivity, into an AOJ checking account.
The Council also addressed a vacancy following Council Member Dallas Traylor's resignation. Traylor submitted his resignation letter on October 12, 2026, and the Council approved his resignation. Bob Paxton then made a motion to appoint Robbie Horton to serve the remainder of Traylor's unexpired term.
Ordinance 899 was clarified to address equipment requirements for Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs), including side-by-side vehicles. Under the clarification, these vehicles must be equipped with two headlights, rear-facing turn signals, seat belts, and at least one brake light. The motion was approved.
Mayor Black also brought the Transfer Station before the Council for further discussion. However, members voted to table the matter until the next meeting.
City Clerk Mary Henderson addressed concerns regarding employee vacation and sick leave policies. Following discussion, a motion was approved to change the leave schedule beginning in 2027 so that employee vacation and sick leave would operate on a calendar-year basis, running from January through December.
Following the completion of business, the meeting was adjourned.
In the Park Commission report, Mayor Jimmy Black informed the Council that Cornbread Electric would be making repairs to the exterior of the Community Center. The Mayor also presented the Hospital Commission report.
Finance Committee Chairman Debbie Fox presented the financial report, showing a total city funds balance of $179,771.83. Public Works Chairman Perry Simpson presented his department report, while Council Member Robbie Horton read the Public Safety report.
In Old Business, Mayor Black informed the Council that there would be no increase in Transfer Station rates at this time. He also distributed copies of the proposed 2027 city budget for Council members to review. Duane Horton presented the Code Enforcement report.
In New Business, The Council reviewed findings from the 2024-2025 Federal Audit. Mayor Black distributed copies of the audit findings to each Council member, and the individual findings were discussed. Police Chief Steven Bobo also distributed a police department schedule to Council members.
Mayor Black then requested an executive session. City Attorney Rufus T. Buie read the applicable provisions of Arkansas Code 25-1-9-106(c), which permit executive sessions for the purpose of considering the employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, discipline, or resignation of a public officer or employee.
The motion to enter into Executive Session was approved. Following the session, Mayor Black returned the meeting to regular order. No action was taken as a result of the executive session.
October Council Meeting Recap
The Council also addressed several matters during its October meeting.
During Public Comments, residents associated with the property located at 712 S. Madison addressed the Council regarding plans to demolish a condemned building and remove the resulting debris. The proposed work would leave the City responsible for approximately $2,100 in costs. A lengthy discussion followed.
In the Hospital Commission Report,Brian Miller, CEO of DeWitt Hospital, presented the hospital report. Miller noted that tax collections received in September had increased and that the hospital was continuing to meet its financial obligations. He also discussed physician coverage, explaining that Dr. Burleson would be reducing his workload. However, Dr. Lim has joined the medical staff and is now available to see patients.
In Waterworks and Financial Reports, Council Member Bob Paxton made a motion to approve the Water Rate Study and the DeWitt Municipal Waterworks Asset Management Plan. It was noted that no new water rates would be implemented at that time. However, annual rate adjustments have historically averaged approximately 3%, in addition to applicable service fees.
Finance Committee Chairman Debbie Fox reported a total city funds balance of $131,145.65. Perry Simpson presented the Public Works report, and Mayor Black delivered the Public Safety report. Discussion followed both presentations.
In Additional Business, Judge Park Eldridge addressed the Council regarding the transfer of $12,557.83 from the Judge and Clerk checking account, which was being closed because of inactivity, into an AOJ checking account.
The Council also addressed a vacancy following Council Member Dallas Traylor's resignation. Traylor submitted his resignation letter on October 12, 2026, and the Council approved his resignation. Bob Paxton then made a motion to appoint Robbie Horton to serve the remainder of Traylor's unexpired term.
Ordinance 899 was clarified to address equipment requirements for Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs), including side-by-side vehicles. Under the clarification, these vehicles must be equipped with two headlights, rear-facing turn signals, seat belts, and at least one brake light. The motion was approved.
Mayor Black also brought the Transfer Station before the Council for further discussion. However, members voted to table the matter until the next meeting.
City Clerk Mary Henderson addressed concerns regarding employee vacation and sick leave policies. Following discussion, a motion was approved to change the leave schedule beginning in 2027 so that employee vacation and sick leave would operate on a calendar-year basis, running from January through December.
Following the completion of business, the meeting was adjourned.
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