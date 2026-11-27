Christmas Wishes to Begin
When you walk into the Stuttgart Wal-Mart beginning November 26, look on the tree for Christmas Wishes children
In 2005, Norma Strabala noticed a need in the community to bring wishes to families in need. So she found people in Stuttgart who loved children but maybe didn’t have any of their own. But they wanted to share the love during Christmas to under-privileged children. The first year they served 400-500 children and their families. They help foster children, children of incarcerated parents and high-risk children in juvenile detention.
These days, Jennifer “Pooh” White, director of Stuttgart Volunteer Program, with the help of Shannon Williams, and, Dawn “Yeah Yeah” Teer, and of course Norma Strabala, put Christmas ornaments on the Christmas tree in Wal-Mart, which list children’s ages, sizes and toys they may want.
Jennifer “Pooh” White started helping when she was in high school.
“It is the most rewarding thing I get to see on Christmas,” said Pooh. “Children don’t
always have a great home life like I did.”
This year they are looking to serve about 200 families.
How you can get i involved and help children?:
- Prayers for the families.
- Get an ornament from the tree in Wal-Mart and purchase the child’s wishes.
- Donate money. If you want to help, but don’t want to shop, the group will shop for you.
This year there will be a new drop-off place for the gifts: drop them off at 304 S. Maple, City Hall, 2nd floor from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.Monday through Friday. You can also drop them off at the Era-Enterprise office at 2012 S. Main.
White’s favorite thing is being able to teach her students (there are about 150 in her youth group) to give back to others. She considers it a mentoring program in many ways.
Angel ornaments will need to be taken off the tree and returned with the unwrapped gifts by December 13. They will be distributed December 18.
If you have questions or would like more information, contact Jennifer “Pooh” White at 870-674-4475, or Dawn Teer at 870-267-8274.
Help make a child’s wishes come true, this Christmas.
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