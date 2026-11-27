BINGO NOT BOXING FUNDRAISER A SUCCESS FOR STUTTGART GLOVES NOT GUNS
STUTTGART, ARK. – Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Boxing Club (SGNG) is celebrating the success of its recent Bingo Not Boxing fundraiser, made possible through the generosity, partnership, and support of the local community.
The event brought community members together for an evening of fun, fellowship, and fundraising in support of the club’s mission to make a positive difference in the lives of local youth.
SGNG extends a special thank you to the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie and Personal Pep Rally – Pass on Joy for partnering to help make the event a success. A heartfelt thank you also goes to everyone in the community who attended, donated, contributed, and supported the fundraiser.
Community partnerships and continued support play an important role in allowing Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Boxing Club to provide opportunities, mentorship, discipline, and positive experiences for young people. Every contribution helps strengthen the club’s efforts to encourage youth development and promote positive alternatives through boxing and community engagement.
“We are grateful for a community that continues to believe in our youth and support the work we are doing. Your generosity allows us to keep creating opportunities and making a lasting impact.”
Although Bingo Not Boxing has wrapped up, SGNG is already preparing for its next major event!
Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Boxing Club invites the community to come out and support its next boxing event, Showdown in Sugartown, scheduled for January 23, 2027, at the Stuttgart Junior High School Gymnasium.
The event will showcase the dedication, hard work, and athletic development of participating boxers while bringing the community together in support of youth athletics.
SGNG encourages everyone to mark their calendars and continue supporting the club’s mission.
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