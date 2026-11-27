Luma Wellness Studio Celebrates Ribbon Cutting
Luma Wellness Studio was honored with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the DeWitt Chamber of Commerce on November 10, 2026. The studio is owned and operated by Shelby Long and her fiancé, Spencer Alter. Luma is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with appointments available on other days of the week. Members also enjoy 24-hour access to the studio, seven days a week.
Luma Wellness Studio offers a variety of amenities, including a red light therapy bed, tanning beds, a dry infrared sauna, a red light massage bed and an updated Cocoon Aqua Bed.
Additional information about Luma Wellness Studio will be featured in next week’s newspaper. For more information, contact the studio through its Facebook page.
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