Addison Hord Named Queen Mallard
The Jr. Queen Mallard and Queen Mallard competition was held Saturday night at the Grand Prairie Center. The competition is always the kickoff to the Wings Over the Prairie Festival. Landon Powell, last year's Jr. World Champion Duck Caller opened up the Festival by blowing his winning duck call. Dr. Cori Keller was Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening and entertainment was presented by dancers of Studio Allegro and Center Stage Competition Dance.
The 2026 Queen Mallard was crowned Saturday night. Addison Nicole Hord is the daughter of Eddy and Katie Hord. She is 16 years old and is in the 11th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Stuttgart Storage Center. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes her legacy will be having a genuine appreciation for this festival and the tradition it represents, and she wants to continue those traditions and share with others what makes our community so special and unique.
First runner up and Miss Photogenic was Gracie Lloyd. Gracie Lane Lloyd is the daughter of Jennie Moss, Chad Lloyd, and Mathew McSwain. She is 17 years old and is in the 12th grade at DeWitt High School. She is sponsored by Arkansas County Guide Service. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy similar to that of the first Queen Mallard, Pat Peacock, by inspiring young women to step outside their comfort zones, embrace challenges, and make their own mark on the community.
Second runner up was Ella Gray Jackson. Ella Gray Jackson is the daughter of Kimberly and Joe Schimmel, and Jon Aaron Jackson. She is 18 years old and is a freshman at Arkansas State University. She is sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of service, dedication, and giving back to her community, and to inspire others to get involved and serve with heart.
There was a tie for Overall Interview between Kyleigh Canamore and Morgan Park. Kyleigh Denise Canamore is the daughter of Curtis and Becca Simpson. She is 17 years old and is in the 12th grade at DeWitt High School. She is sponsored by Canamore & Sons Lawncare. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of faith, self-growth, and genuine service by using her personal experiences to encourage others, using her title for a purpose greater than herself. Morgan Lillie Park is the daughter of Jennifer and Dusty Park. She is 21 years old and is in her second year at the Bowen School of Law. She is sponsored by High Lonesome Ranch. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy that shows girls growing up that they can do amazing things without having to give up their small-town roots, serving as proof that you can be from a small town on the prairie and still do big things.
Kami Perry was named Miss Congeniality. Kami Malisa Perry is the daughter of Matt and Wendy Perry. She is 16 years old and is in the 10th grade at Hazen High School. She is sponsored by American Southern Agriculture and Grandpa Gerald. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of a gracious, humble small-town girl who had the courage to chase—and hopefully achieve—a big dream of becoming Queen Mallard.
Crowd Favorite was Abigail Farmer. Abigail Jane Farmer is the daughter of Bradley and Heather Farmer. She is 16 years old and is in the 11th grade at Stuttgart High School. If crowned Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of kindness, leadership, and community involvement She wants to be remembered as someone who was willing to make a positive difference and inspire others to take pride in their community.
Other contestants in the top seven were: Bella Kate Jessup and Isabella Wallace. Other contestants in the pageant were: Abigail Farmer, Hanleigh Gurley, Abigail Mack, Kami Perry, Emilee Simpson, Harper West and Addison Zella.
Queen Mallard will reign over the Wings Over the Prairie festival and World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest and will receive a prize package well over $5,000.
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