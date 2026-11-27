Camille Carter Named Jr. Queen Mallard
The Jr. Queen Mallard and Queen Mallard competition was held Saturday night at the Grand Prairie Center. The competition is always the kickoff to the Wings Over the Prairie Festival. Landon Powell, last year's Jr. World Champion Duck Caller opened up the Festival by blowing his winning duck call. Dr. Cori Keller was Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening and entertainment was presented by dancers of Studio Allegro and Center Stage Competition Dance.
At the end of the night Camille Carter was crowned Jr. Queen Mallard. Camille will win a prize package well over $3500. She will reign over the Wings Over the Prairie Festival and World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest, alongside Queen Mallard Addison Hord.
Camille Elisabeth Carter is the daughter of Leah and Hunter Carter. She is 13 years old and is in the 8th grade at Stuttgart Junior High School. She is sponsored by FinCam Farms. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of showing other girls that they can be confident enough to stand out while still making room for others to shine, and inspiring others to join in and shine alongside her.
First runner up was Mary Jack Helms. Mary Jack was also named Crowd Favorite. Mary Jack Helms is the daughter of Meredith and Taylor Helms. She is 12 years old and is in the 6th grade at St. John's Lutheran School. She is sponsored by HRL, LLC. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to continue the special legacy left by the queens before her, make her community proud, and inspire others the way former queens have inspired her.
There was a tie for second runner up. Presleigh Watson and Sloan Canamore.
Presleigh Reese Watson is the daughter of Bret and Melanie Watson, and the late Lindsey Watson. She is 15 years old and is in the 10th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of kindness and empathy where no person will ever feel small in her presence, and to never lose the heart that made her worthy of wearing the crown.
Sloane Allyn Canamore is the daughter of Curtis and Becca Simpson. She is 13 years old and is in the 8th grade at DeWitt Middle School. She is sponsored by Canamore & Sons Lawncare. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of inspiring young girls, glorifying God, building a sisterhood, and showing young girls that their past doesn't define their future.
Miss Congeniality was Presley Adams. Presley Chase Adam is the daughter of Chris and Alex Carlin and Chase and Amber Adams. She is 15 years old and is in the 10th grade at Dewitt High School. She is sponsored by Bent Oak Outdoors. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave a legacy of kindness, love, and faith, and to be remembered as someone who reflected the love of Christ in all that she does.
Rounding out the top seven were: Kelcie Hodges and Parker Slane.. Kelcie Jade Hodges is the daughter of Tasha and Billy Beedle and Nicky and Jared Hodges. She is 14 years old and is in the 9th grade at Stuttgart High School. She is sponsored by Heavy Shot Guide Service. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to leave her legacy as someone who inspired others to follow their dreams, give back to the community, and be a role model for anyone who looks up to her. Parker Hadlee Slane is the daughter of Matt and Whitney Slane. She is 12 years old and is in the 6th grade at Dewitt Middle School. She is sponsored by Slane Transport. If crowned Junior Queen Mallard, she hopes to be remembered as the Jr. Queen Mallard who could do it all – sports, hunting, and pageants!
Other contestants were: Claire Craig, Kailyn Hickman, Katherine Jo McCaskill, Merritt Scherm, Blakeleigh Smith and Hutton Weaver.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!