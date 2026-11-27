Public Timber Project (PTP) Bayou Meto Boat Ramp Clean Up to Honor John Scott
The Public Timber Project, in collaboration with Jahpoo decoys, schedules Lower Vallier Boat Ramp Cleanup for Duck Season Opener, Nov. 21st.
Today the Public Timber Project (PTP), a grassroots volunteer-powered 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the future of public lands and public duck hunting, announced the first clean-up of the 2026 duck season to take place at the Lower Vallier Boat Ramp located within the George H. Dunklin Jr. Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area.
The PTP x Jahpoo Decoys Clean Up will begin at 2pm with a free Jahpoo decoy for all clean up participants.
The Clean Up will honor Arkansas hunter and fisherman, John Scott, who died in 2025. The one thing John loved more than his beloved wife, Katlyn, was hunting “waterproof chickens”, or ducks as he sometimes called them.
Over the past two years, PTP volunteers have cleaned up more than 200 boat ramps and 100 sites across Arkansas and the region, removing tons of trash from public land and waterways. These hands-on projects highlight the shared responsibility of public-land stewardship and the essential role hunters play in taking care of the places they depend on.
“What started with a simple boat ramp cleanup has grown into a multi-state grassroots conservation movement giving public-land hunters a voice, building community, and addressing issues like access, habitat pressure, and hunting culture. From partnering with researchers and agencies to mentoring new hunters, the Public Timber Project is reshaping how waterfowlers care for the resource and each other,” said Dr. Jerad Henson, Ducks Unlimited podcast host and Project Manager in the October 2, 2025 edition.
The Public Timber Project is a grassroots, boots-on-the-ground movement dedicated to the future of public lands and duck hunting in Arkansas and across the region. Volunteers organize cleanups and hands-on projects that directly improve the public-hunting experience and the wellbeing of ducks.
PTP serves as a conduit—building relationships, fostering dialogue, and coordinating efforts between hunters, landowners, government agencies, scientists, and local communities. The organization is not political and strives to bring big players and everyday people to the same table to work on simple, meaningful projects grounded in stewardship and shared responsibility.
The PTP welcomes everyone, those hunting Bayou Meto that morning, and those simply interested in lending a hand, to join us, Saturday, Nov. 21st at 2pm for the PTP x Jahpoo Bayou Meto Clean Up.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!