Probable Measles Cases Identified in Lawrence County
Little Rock, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has identified five probable cases of measles in unvaccinated Arkansas residents in Lawrence County. Exposure to measles occurred during out-of-state travel. At this time, there is no evidence of community spread in Arkansas. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can cause severe health complications. Symptoms usually begin 7 to 14 days after infection and include fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes), and rash. Patients can spread the virus to others from four days before through four days after a rash appears. Measles can be serious in all age groups, particularly among children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 20 years of age, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems such as from leukemia or HIV infection. Two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine can provide long-lasting protection. The MMR vaccine is the best way to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella. If the MMR vaccine is given soon after exposure, it can stop the infection from developing. People who received the MMR vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered immune to measles. If someone is unable to receive the MMR vaccine, they should discuss options with their healthcare provider. For more information on measles, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.
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