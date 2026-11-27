Sometimes the Next Step Matters More Than the Perfect Plan
Have you ever attended a meeting where everybody agreed something needed to be done? The problem was identified. Suggestions were offered. Questions were asked. Ideas were discussed. Someone suggested another meeting. By the time everybody left, the problem was still sitting exactly where it had been when the meeting started.
I think most of us have experienced something like that. Not because the people involved didn’t care. Often, they cared deeply. But sometimes we become so focused on making the perfect decision that we never get around to making a workable one.
And that’s worth examining. Communities need planning. Businesses need planning. Churches, schools, civic organizations, and local governments need planning. Good decisions require information, careful consideration, and an understanding of consequences.
But planning and progress aren’t interchangeable. A plan only becomes valuable when someone begins putting it to work. Sometimes we delay because we don’t have every answer. Sometimes we worry about making a mistake. Sometimes we want everybody to agree before we move forward.
And sometimes we’ve become more comfortable discussing what should happen than accepting responsibility for making something happen. That’s a difficult truth, but an important one.
Not every decision requires immediate action. Some decisions involve public safety, significant financial commitments, legal obligations, or consequences that deserve careful review. Those decisions shouldn’t be rushed.
But many of the things that could strengthen everyday community life don’t require another six months of discussion. They require somebody willing to take a reasonable first step. A neighborhood cleanup might begin with three volunteers. A mentoring effort might begin with one willing adult and one young person. A community partnership might begin with two organizations agreeing to share resources.
A struggling event might improve because someone finally asks participants what would make it more useful. Those aren’t necessarily complete solutions. They’re beginnings. And beginnings give us something that endless discussion cannot: information from experience.
Once we take a step, we learn. We discover what works. We see what needs adjusting. We identify who else should be involved. We begin replacing assumptions with evidence. That’s how responsible progress happens, not through reckless decisions, but through thoughtful action followed by honest evaluation.
So perhaps our next meeting should include a different set of questions. What exactly are we trying to accomplish? What can we reasonably do with the resources already available? Who will take responsibility? When will we begin? How will we know whether our first step helped?
Those questions move a conversation toward accountability. They also make participation easier. People are more likely to help when they understand what needs to be done and where their contribution fits.
A practical first step also needs an owner. “We should do something” is not an assignment. “I will contact the volunteers by Friday” is. Clear responsibility turns good intentions into work that can be checked, supported, and completed.
I’ve come to believe that communities don’t always suffer from a shortage of ideas. Sometimes we have plenty of ideas. What we need is a stronger connection between ideas, responsibility, and action.
We don’t have to accomplish everything today. But we should be able to identify something worthwhile that can begin. Another meeting will eventually end. Another month will pass. Another year will arrive. And the question will remain: Did we simply discuss the future, or did we do something to help build it?
Around Town Insight™: Planning matters, but progress requires action. Strong communities know when to gather information, when to make decisions, and when to begin. Sometimes the next responsible step teaches us more than another conversation about the perfect plan.
I think most of us have experienced something like that. Not because the people involved didn’t care. Often, they cared deeply. But sometimes we become so focused on making the perfect decision that we never get around to making a workable one.
And that’s worth examining. Communities need planning. Businesses need planning. Churches, schools, civic organizations, and local governments need planning. Good decisions require information, careful consideration, and an understanding of consequences.
But planning and progress aren’t interchangeable. A plan only becomes valuable when someone begins putting it to work. Sometimes we delay because we don’t have every answer. Sometimes we worry about making a mistake. Sometimes we want everybody to agree before we move forward.
And sometimes we’ve become more comfortable discussing what should happen than accepting responsibility for making something happen. That’s a difficult truth, but an important one.
Not every decision requires immediate action. Some decisions involve public safety, significant financial commitments, legal obligations, or consequences that deserve careful review. Those decisions shouldn’t be rushed.
But many of the things that could strengthen everyday community life don’t require another six months of discussion. They require somebody willing to take a reasonable first step. A neighborhood cleanup might begin with three volunteers. A mentoring effort might begin with one willing adult and one young person. A community partnership might begin with two organizations agreeing to share resources.
A struggling event might improve because someone finally asks participants what would make it more useful. Those aren’t necessarily complete solutions. They’re beginnings. And beginnings give us something that endless discussion cannot: information from experience.
Once we take a step, we learn. We discover what works. We see what needs adjusting. We identify who else should be involved. We begin replacing assumptions with evidence. That’s how responsible progress happens, not through reckless decisions, but through thoughtful action followed by honest evaluation.
So perhaps our next meeting should include a different set of questions. What exactly are we trying to accomplish? What can we reasonably do with the resources already available? Who will take responsibility? When will we begin? How will we know whether our first step helped?
Those questions move a conversation toward accountability. They also make participation easier. People are more likely to help when they understand what needs to be done and where their contribution fits.
A practical first step also needs an owner. “We should do something” is not an assignment. “I will contact the volunteers by Friday” is. Clear responsibility turns good intentions into work that can be checked, supported, and completed.
I’ve come to believe that communities don’t always suffer from a shortage of ideas. Sometimes we have plenty of ideas. What we need is a stronger connection between ideas, responsibility, and action.
We don’t have to accomplish everything today. But we should be able to identify something worthwhile that can begin. Another meeting will eventually end. Another month will pass. Another year will arrive. And the question will remain: Did we simply discuss the future, or did we do something to help build it?
Around Town Insight™: Planning matters, but progress requires action. Strong communities know when to gather information, when to make decisions, and when to begin. Sometimes the next responsible step teaches us more than another conversation about the perfect plan.
DrFaye
Founder & Chief Fundability Officer, The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
DrFaye.com
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